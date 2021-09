Teaching your child to reduce stress can set them up for a lifetime of healthier skincare habits. If your child is suffering from eczema, you know the struggle: the endless scratching, the sleepless nights, the constant overwhelm of prescriptions and appointments and tricks you've been meaning to try. You're likely already working with a pediatrician or dermatologist to find the right treatment plan—and that's the best first step. But did you know there's a huge connection between stress and eczema? That means your child's mental health—and your own–could be impacting their atopic dermatitis, too.

