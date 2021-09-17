CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The True Meaning Behind 'Knife Talk' By Drake Ft 21 Savage & Project Pat

"Knife Talk," track 13 off Drake's latest record "Certified Lover Boy," presents a master class in hip-hop. Featuring the likes of 21 Savage and Three 6 Mafia affiliate Project Pat, the four-minute banger kicks off with Pat's verse (which is actually sampled from Juicy J's "Feed the Streets"), which highlights his non-ubiquitous flow and iconic Memphis twang. The song then sees Drake and 21 Savage trade verses like Charlie Parker and Miles Davis trading solos on the iconic "Au Privave."

