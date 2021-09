This piece was written by Ithaca Welcomes Refugees as a letter to the editor to the Ithaca Voice. For other submissions to the Ithaca Voice, please email tips@ithacavoice.com. ITHACA, N.Y.—A local Afghan family is seeking to bring their relatives to safety in the U.S. as the Taliban takes control of the country. The family experienced firsthand the trauma of evacuating from Kabul, when the Taliban’s unexpectedly swift takeover turned a visit to see family—for perhaps the last time—into a frantic race to get home, with children in tow. They are now back home, safe but shaken and concerned for their relatives still in danger under the Taliban.

