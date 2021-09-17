Saints won’t have seven coaches for Sunday’s game

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are in comparable situations this season. Sure, they share a record of 1-1, but the parallels betwixt these two franchises run much deeper than that. Having both lost their franchise quarterbacks within the last two seasons, each team quickly rebounded with the player that they believe be next in line for that role. Bouncing back this fast was important for both franchises as the core leaders that surrounded said quarterback are all still hanging around.

