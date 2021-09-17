CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints won’t have seven coaches for Sunday’s game

By Charean Williams
 8 days ago

The Saints coaching staff will be short-handed Sunday. They will not have seven coaches because of COVID-19 protocols. The team announced offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle, assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano, senior offensive assistant/receivers Curtis Johnson, offensive line Brendan Nugent, run game coordinator/tight ends Dan Roushar, and running backs Joel Thomas will miss the game against the Panthers.

