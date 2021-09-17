Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Bogue, or 10 miles southeast of Hill City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Graham County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH