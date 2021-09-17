Bay Co. man sentenced to over 40 years for bank robbery, bomb threat

A Bay County man was sentenced to 47.5 to 70 years in prison for armed robbery and making false bomb threats, according to the Ogemaw County Prosecutor’s Office. Michael Mier, 34, was sentenced to 288 months to 60 years to one count of bank robbery, 570 months to 70 years to two counts of armed robbery, and 380 months to 60 years for all eight counts of false report or threat of terrorism. He was sentenced has a habitual offender.