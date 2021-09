It’s that time of the year again. And no, not pumpkin-spice season or even sweater season–it’s election season. Less than two months away on November 2, voting for the Minnetonka School Board election will take place, filling three open spots on the Board. When elected, these three members will begin their terms in January 2022 and will each serve a four-year term. Since the Minnetonka School Board is composed of only seven members, this upcoming election can mean a giant change for Minnetonka Public Schools.

