Razor USA recalls GLW battery packs sold with Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Hoverboards due to fire hazard
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:. Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards with GLW Battery Packs. The lithium-ion GLW battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding. Remedy:. Replace. Recall Date:. August 25, 2021. Units:. About 237,300. Consumer...wgnradio.com
