Bachelor in Paradise: Brendan posts video apology after season 7 drama

For those wondering what Brendan Morais has to say about his behavior on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, we have a greater sense of it now. In a new post on Instagram (see below), the reality star / Bachelorette alum shared a seven-minute apology where he goes over a lot from this season, whether it be his brief time with Natasha to allegations he intentionally led her on, knowing that Pieper would eventually arrive and he would link up with her. Brendan denies some of this, saying that he and Pieper were not in an “exclusive” relationship before Paradise. Yet, he also acknowledges some of his terrible behavior, which includes him suggesting that Natasha didn’t have any other options beyond him and talking so openly about social media and follower counts.