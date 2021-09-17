How to get all legendary Gold weapons in Deathloop

Throughout the main storyline of Deathloop, players control Colt, a man stuck in a time loop that can only escape by killing eight people known as Visionaries. On top of the difficulty that comes with accomplishing this all in one day, players must also avoid Julianna, a character that is out to kill you at all cost to protect the loop. And while this character can simply be controlled by an AI, the game also allows opposing players to actually control her as well. Here is everything you need to know about how to play as Julianna in Deathloop.

