BEST FRIEND BADDIES | The Savagez Drop “RICH B*TCH SH*T” Visual

There's no question that women have been making some of the biggest waves in rap music lately, and The Savagez are no exception. Two young Southern Belles who now reside in Los Angeles, Kellye “Kell” Hardy and Jessica “Jet Dope” Thomas have created a chemistry together that is unmatched. Now, they’re dropping their newest video (soon to be the newest TikTok trend) full of twerking, motorcycles, cash, and all the "RICH B*TCH SH*T” they’re known for.