CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Former LDS Bishop in Utah Charged With Abusing Teen at Girls Church Camp

By Zoe Richards
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Latter-day Saint bishop in Utah has been charged after a 15-year-old told police that he assaulted her at a church camp for girls in Duchesne County. James Douglas Robinson, 63, was charged with forcible sexual abuse after the girl told authorities that he pinned her to a kitchen counter at Reid Ranch on June 16, and touched her body over her clothes. Police said that Robinson was released as bishop and moved to Idaho after the assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 17

James petty
7d ago

How much Tithing has been used to settle abuse in the the church

Reply
15
Jay Neeley
6d ago

there is "zero tolerance" now that they have been cauche with there hand in the proverbial cookie jar, after decades of sweeping this type of action and the actions of prominent members under the rug. let alone the intimidation on victims thats been the norm for far too long.

Reply
2
Bob Campbell
7d ago

former bishopno doubt yea after he's caught he's a former bishopwhere were you'll when he was involved with that child

Reply
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

Louisiana Mom Arrested After Throwing Kids Off Bridge, Killing One

A Louisiana mother was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of one of her children and the attempted murder of another. According to police in Shreveport, Ureka Black allegedly tossed two of her kids from the Cross Lake Bridge Friday morning before fleeing. Police responded to a phone call just before 11 a.m. about two small kids in the water; they retrieved the body of one and transported the other to a hospital for severe injuries. Once the child’s condition stabilized, he told police his mom was responsible, authorities said. Black was eventually taken into custody at the Texas state line after an officer believed he saw her car at a rest stop. She was later charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Haunted House Actor in Ohio Accidentally Stabs 11-Year-Old Boy

A haunted house operator in Berea, Ohio, accidentally stabbed an 11-year-old boy last Saturday as he made his way through the attraction, Cleveland.com reported Friday. The actor, 22, used a real knife from home to scrape the floor as a scare tactic, despite the facility offering the employees fake knives, police said. As the boy and his friend got closer to the scraping, the actor began stabbing the floor near their feet, eventually stabbing the boy through his shoe and cutting his toe. The incident wasn’t terribly tragic, as the boy refused medical treatment and ended up going back into the haunted house with his friend and mother.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Jersey Man Wounded in Machete Attack at Walmart: Police

A trip to Walmart took a nightmarish turn for a man in Hudson County, New Jersey who was attacked by a man wielding a machete on Friday. Police say the victim, who has not been identified, suffered a deep gash after he was apparently attacked with a machete during an argument with another shopper. “Preliminary information indicates that the victim was involved in an argument with another adult man who then struck the victim in the head with a machete,” the police said in a statement. The suspected attacker fled before the police were able to get to the scene. The victim was rushed to University Hospital in Newark, but authorities have not shared his condition or any information on the attacker.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
State
Idaho State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Cop Charged With Murder for Black Man’s Moped Crash

A veteran Washington, D.C., cop was indicted for murder on Friday after a Black man who was trying to elude police crashed his moped into a van. The rare charges come nearly a year after Karon Hylton died in an incident that sparked fresh protests against racism and police brutality. Terence Sutton, who has been with the department for 12 years, was indicted for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. A supervisor, Andrew Zabavsky, was also charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy but further details weren’t yet available.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Louisiana Cop Indicted for Beating Black Man With Flashlight

A former Louisiana state trooper has been indicted on federal charges for using excessive force while placing someone under arrest. Jacob Brown was charged Thursday on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. In May 2019, Brown allegedly hit Aaron Larry Bowman, a Black man, 18 times on the head with a flashlight that has been classified as a dangerous weapon because it was modified with a metal cap in order to be used for breaking windows.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

High School Footballers Forced to Seek Cover Mid-Game Amid Gunfire

An Alabama high school football game was cut short Friday night after a man was shot at a tailgating event in the school’s parking lot, WBMA reported. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man at the tailgate was shot in the buttocks after gunfire erupted at an abandoned house nearby. The game between Fairfield High School and Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin High School was cut short, with attendees seeking cover on the football field. The victim told authorities he didn’t believe he was targeted, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet apprehended a suspect. The remainder of the game is set to continue on Saturday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Woman Arrested for Making Bomb Threats to Spend Time With Her Boyfriend

A Maine woman was angry her boyfriend had to go to work. So her best recourse was a bomb threat. Kayla Blake was charged with felony terrorizing after she allegedly called Maine police—twice— and said she would place bombs around the Puritan Medical Products factory in Pittsfield, Maine. This led to evacuations of the facility and manufacturing shutting down for the entirety of Thursday. Police later traced the call to Blake, who said she made the calls because she wanted to see her boyfriend. Blake is being held on a $1,500 bond. There is no word on her boyfriend or the state of their relationship.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
TheDailyBeast

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused of Attacking Hospital Staff After Bar Fall

Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan was accused of assault Friday after he allegedly attacked the staff at an Arizona hospital who were treating an injury he received at a bar. According to TMZ, Jordan, 32, fell and hit his head while at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona. He allegedly became agitated toward security and began swinging, forcing police to help escort him to the hospital. Once there, he allegedly became combative toward staff, requiring an aggravated assault report to be filed. Sources close to Jordan told TMZ he was disoriented due to the fall, and has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. The report was filed with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, who will determine whether any charges are warranted.
NBA
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Prosecutor Warns of Anti-Vaxxers Planning to Shut Down Highways

An Ohio prosecutor issued a stern warning Saturday to anti-vaccine protesters thought to be planning to take over highways in an attempt to protest vaccine mandates. “I want to be perfectly clear,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said in a statement. “Anyone who attempts to shut down the highways in Hamilton County will be removed from their vehicles, charged with felony disrupting public services, and they will go to jail.” Deters said his office had been made aware of plans for a nationwide anti-vaccine protest on Sept. 27 that would see drivers blocking traffic on highways across the country. “To those who claim to be supportive of law enforcement—law enforcement is not with you. This would pose a serious danger for our first responders and the community at large,” he said, calling the purported plan “reckless.” The protest, dubbed the “Patriot Shutdown,” has been hyped on Facebook and TikTok, though it was not immediately clear how well-organized the event was, or how many people, if any, intended to take part.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Vax-Spooked Cops Threaten to Plunge Isolated City Into Chaos

As the Delta variant began ravaging Alaska this summer, James Harris, the human-resources manager of the remote city of Bethel, began to panic. Getting to the city of 6,000 requires a plane or a boat—when the rivers aren’t frozen, that is. And when a patient needs critical care for COVID-19 in Bethel, they have to be flown an hour away to Anchorage and pray for a bed.
BETHEL, NY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Father of 12 Dies of COVID After Desperate Scramble for Last-Ditch Treatment

Reed Hickson, a father of 12 in Texas, has died of COVID-19 just one day after his wife issued a desperate plea on Facebook for a hospital bed with special ECMO capabilities. “We are running out of time and options,” Gina Robnett Hickson wrote. She and Hickson were married for 29 years. Before Hickson died on Monday, his family scrambled to find an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which provides a type of life support and would have allowed for a last-resort procedure that “was his only chance to stay alive,” according to Gina. Machines are scarce, as they require specially trained teams of medical workers to operate. Hickson tested positive for the virus last month; within 20 days, he had made multiple overnight trips to the hospital, and was admitted to the ICU twice. “He stayed stable for a couple of days and then he was starting to steadily decline,” his wife told a local outlet. It’s unclear if Hickson was vaccinated.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lds#Douglas Robinson
TheDailyBeast

Tourist Busted With Fake ‘Maderna’ Vax Card Has Now Skipped Out on Court

Out of the frying pan, into the Pfizer. The 24-year-old Illinois woman who allegedly attempted to use a fraudulent vaccine card to visit Hawaii is wanted for failing to appear for a Zoom court hearing Wednesday. Chloe Mrozak, who was caught after immigration authorities spotted that she had misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna,” is now the subject of a $500 warrant for her arrest. She had uploaded the fake document in an attempt to dodge Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, but was arrested at the airport. She was released without bail on two counts of violating state emergency rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is unclear who currently represents Mrozak; she reportedly hung up on an Associated Press reporter who asked her to comment on Wednesday’s events.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

The FBI Is Now Involved in the Murdaugh Murder Saga

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison (SLED) confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday that the agency has been in contact with the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina while investigating the June murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. Authorities say that the mother and son were discovered by Alex Murdaugh after being fatally shot outside their sprawling estate. The patriarch is the scion of a legal dynasty who has been embroiled in his own scandal after attempting to orchestrate his own murder for a $10 million insurance payout for his surviving son Buster.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Girl Died on Drop Ride Because Ride Operators Didn’t Check Seatbelt, Investigation Finds

A 6-year-old Colorado girl was killed at an amusement park over Labor Day weekend because two ride operators didn’t make sure she was wearing a seat belt, according to a state investigation. Wongel Estifanos was on the “Haunted Mine Drop” at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs when, even after operators conducted a seat-belt check, she was still permitted to stay on the ride. An alarm system even went off notifying the operators of a problem, but because of their lack of training, they weren’t sure what to do and overrode the alarm system. This led to Estifanos falling more than 100 feet to her death, with her body found near the ride’s mine shaft, per the Denver Post. Officials plan to issue fines and citations related to the incident, and they have handed off the investigation to the district attorney for any criminal charges.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Moab Police Will Review Their Response to 911 Call About Gabby Petito

Moab police have begun a probe into how their officers handled a 911 call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie two weeks before Petito vanished. After a bystander called 911 to report seeing Laundrie slapping Petito, Moab officers spoke to the pair but ultimately deemed that Petito was the aggressor and dismissed it as a mental health incident. Cops separated the couple and helped Laundrie get a hotel room so the two could “reset their mental states.”
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
TheDailyBeast

Body Found in River Identified as Missing Illinois State Student, Police Say

The LaSalle County Coroner has identified a male body found earlier this month as 25-year-old Jelani “JJ” Day of Bloomington, Illinois. Day, a graduate student at Illinois State University, was first reported missing on Aug. 25. The cause of death was not immediately known. Day’s body was discovered in a river near his abandoned car weeks earlier, but its condition had so deteriorated in the water that it took until Wednesday to get a positive identification. Officials said the ID was made through forensic dental identification and DNA testing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Power Company Now Faces Criminal Charges for Zogg Fire That Killed Four People

Shasta County, California, prosecutors have slapped utility company Pacific Gas & Electric with a litany of felony and misdemeanor charges—including manslaughter—in connection with the 2020 Zogg fire, KXTV reported Friday. According to prosecutors with the county’s District Attorney’s Office, the company should have noticed a 105-foot pine tree near a PG&E power line, particularly one that had already sustained fire damage. This inaction led to deaths of four people, including an 8-year-old child, and the paralyzation of a firefighter responding to the fire, prosecutors said. Some of the other 31 charges brought by prosecutors relate to other fires caused by power lines near unmaintained trees. “A corporation can’t go to jail and hear their loved ones were killed. I think it’s very important for us to continue our investigation and dig as deep as we can,” Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said. “They lost their lives in a very horrific and tragic fashion that was completely preventable.”
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

BLM Leader Targeted in Swatting Incident 2 Days After Filing Swatting Suit

A co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles who announced on Tuesday that she had filed a suit against the city of Los Angeles over the police response to a false emergency call made to her home last year was targeted by another such “swatting” call on Thursday. LAPD officials said a unit was summoned to Melina Abdullah’s home by an unknown caller claiming to be her young son. The caller claimed that Abdullah had overdosed on pills. Authorities, wary under the circumstances, were able to get a neighbor to contact Abdullah after she didn’t answer a knock at her door. Abdullah said the Thursday call’s “timing is not coincidental,” given her suit. Her filing accuses the department of mishandling its August response to a caller who claimed he was holding people hostage at Abdullah’s home. Officers surrounded her residence with guns drawn until Abdullah walked out with her hands up, according to the court documents. The LAPD’s investigation into the affair has suggested “a possible nexus to a professional group of cyber hackers” criminally coordinating such calls, but the department has yet to announce definitive conclusions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

SWAT Team Arrests Father and Son in Connection With Years-Old Cold Cases

A father and son were arrested Thursday at a home in East Los Angeles in connection with three unsolved murders dating back several years, officials said. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team entered the residence at about 4:30 a.m. and took Anthony Velasquez, 31, and Manuel Velasquez, 51, into custody after an $80,000 reward offered by investigators turned up multiple tips. The elder Velasquez is a suspected accessory to a string of murders allegedly committed by his son between 2014 and 2018. The victims have been identified as Jesse Avalos, Eduardo Robles, and Amanda “Nikki” Lopez. Detectives had previously called the suspects “cold-blooded” men who were armed and extremely dangerous.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy