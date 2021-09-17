CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 deaths double in W.Va., Justice says no mask mandate for now

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August. There have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health data. The September total includes at least 32 virus-related deaths added to the count after being reconciled with official death certificates.

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
coalvalleynews.com

W.Va. education leaders: If schools mandate masks, COVID-19 quarantines aren’t required

CHARLESTON — West Virginia education officials now say schools that require masks for all students and employees don’t have to quarantine children or adults who were close contacts to someone with COVID-19. Quarantining is no longer required when both the infected person and the people in contact with the infected person were wearing masks — no matter how close they were, no matter how long. And county school systems don’t have to “contact trace” anymore to identify these contacts to be quarantined.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
Citizen Online

NY voters support mask, COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Most New Yorkers support mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to a new poll released on Tuesday. The Siena Research Institute found 69% of voters support requiring school employees, including teachers, to be vaccinated. Two-thirds of voters said they support businesses, such as gyms and restaurants, mandating customers to show proof of vaccination. There is a similar level of support (65%) for employers requiring employees to be vaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTVW

Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate now in place

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now in place. The rules impact workers in high risk situations such as health care settings, nursing homes and schools. Those employees must now have gotten at least one vaccine shot, or submit regular COVID-19 testing. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Pocahontas
Richmond Register

Deaths rise, ICU patients double from COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to envelop Madison County with higher case numbers and increased mortality rates. As of Monday afternoon, 568 new cases were confirmed over the course of the past week, with two additional new deaths related to the virus. In a weekly social media post from the Madison County Health...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice: 31 new COVID-19 related deaths reported for weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Monday read the ages, genders and counties of residents of 31 West Virginians who have suffered a COVID-19 related death. Among them, Justice highlighted a 26-year-old female from Fayette County, noting it is important to bear in mind that COVID-19 can affect everyone, not just those who are older.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Covid 19#Death Certificates#Justice#Ap
Metro News

W.Va. schools: 86 outbreaks, two county closures, 53 county mask mandates

There are now 86 covid-19 outbreaks in West Virginia schools, a state Department of Education official told lawmakers this morning. Two counties have had to close for in-classroom learning, at least for the time being, said Michele Blatt, assistant state superintendent. Calhoun County went to remote learning last week and...
EDUCATION
Richmond County Daily Journal

County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 133

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported 2 new COVID-19-related deaths of a county resident Monday morning, bringing the total to 133. This marks 40 virus deaths since April 27, prior to which there hadn’t been a death since March 10. There have now been 81 local deaths in 2021, with a significant drop off since mid-February. New COVID-19 cases and deaths have been increasing since early July, prompting the reinstatement of prior local social distancing guidelines.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 additional deaths, 1,473 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 14, 2021, there have been 3,607,642 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 213,179 total cases and 3,261 deaths. Tuesday, WV DHHR data shows 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Martinsville Bulletin

WATCH NOW: Henry County is on a streak of COVID-19 deaths

Henry County has lost its fifth resident this week and its sixth this month to the surge of COVID-19 that a hospital official says is infecting ever younger people. The county went a span of 92 days – from May 20 to Aug. 20 – without a death from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and now there have been 11 in the past 25 days.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Herald-Dispatch

COVID-19 surge continues to rage in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice painted a bleak picture. “The weather is going to get bad, and absolutely we’re going to be overrun in our hospitals, and there are going to be decisions that have to be made on who is going to live and who is going to die,” Justice said during his COVID-19 press briefing Friday, warning about the consequences of continued low vaccination rates. “It’ll be terrible beyond belief.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andover Townsman

Covid hitting unvaccinated in W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice said Monday the Covid Delta variant surge is a “disease now all about the unvaccinated.”. “This disease is really attacking any and all,” he said, after pointing out the death of a 26-year-old female Covid victim from Fayette County during his pandemic briefing. That death was among...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Houston Chronicle

Role of COVID-19 in Galveston County 4-year-old's death now faces more questions, officials say

The death of a 4-year-old girl in Galveston County made national news last week. But new questions are emerging about the role COVID-19 played in her sudden passing. Kali Cook, 4, died at home the morning of Sept. 7 after a brief fever, said her mother, Karra Harwood. Two days later, Galveston County health officials released a statement calling it “the county’s first COVID-related death in a child” younger than 10.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy