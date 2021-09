Kentucky basketball is used to annual turnover, but the roster churn is normally a by-product of a steady stream of NBA Draft lottery picks leaving campus. Kentucky will feature a new-look roster again in 2021-22, but only one of the departures was picked in the first round of the draft (Isaiah Jackson, 22nd). Instead, John Calipari rebooted his program in response to the Wildcats' worst season in almost 100 years.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO