Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Cathey Stoner has more than earned the title of "Best Aunt" after giving birth to her new nephew, John Ryder Sharp. What had started as a quick joke between twin siblings became reality when Stoner's sister, Sarah Sharp, 33, was diagnosed with choriocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer in the uterus, they tell PEOPLE. Doctors first found it in 2018, nine months after Sharp gave birth to her first child, daughter Charlotte, now 4, after she began experiencing severe uterine bleeding. Doctors told Sharp she may need a hysterectomy, and Stoner told her: "If they take your uterus, I'll have your babies!"

