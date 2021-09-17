Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty
Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.news.amomama.com
