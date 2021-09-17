'Beat Box' Rapper SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times In Miami Drive-By
SpotemGottem has reportedly been shot multiple times during a Miami drive-by shooting on Friday. According to reports, the Jacksonville rapper, known for his viral "BeatBox" song and "Junebug" challenge, was involved in a road rage incident that led to him being shot 22 times. Spotem's manager told reporters that the 19-year old star was leaving the studio when a car pulled up next to his vehicle and starting shooting an automatic weapon.thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
