CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Beat Box' Rapper SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times In Miami Drive-By

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SpotemGottem has reportedly been shot multiple times during a Miami drive-by shooting on Friday. According to reports, the Jacksonville rapper, known for his viral "BeatBox" song and "Junebug" challenge, was involved in a road rage incident that led to him being shot 22 times. Spotem's manager told reporters that the 19-year old star was leaving the studio when a car pulled up next to his vehicle and starting shooting an automatic weapon.

thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
thesource.com

SpotemGottem Wanted in Connection to Murder of Dallas Man

Rapper SpotemGottem is wanted by authorities in the questioning of the murder of a Dallas man. He is the latest rapper that is being investigated by the content of his lyrics. Dallas police had no leads in the murder of Reginald Agnew Jr. who was in town for a party at Club Tropics, All Hip Hop reports. Dallas detective Patty Belew believes the “Beatbox” rapper has bragged about the murder on his single “Again.” The single was released on Triller.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

SpotemGottem’s Vehicle Shot 22 Times In “Road Rage” Attack

SpotEmGottem was the victim of what police describe as a “road rage” shooting early this morning. As TMZ reports, the 19-year-old Jacksonville, Florida rapper’s vehicle was shot at least 22 times on the driver’s side after leaving a recording studio in Miami. SpotEmGottem, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was riding in the front passenger seat of a car headed southbound on I-95 around 3AM when another vehicle pulled up and started shooting with an automatic weapon. The driver was shot in the hip, while SpotEmGottem took bullets in both legs. His manager told Complex he is out of surgery, in stable condition, and is expected to fully recover.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

SpotemGottem Reportedly In Critical Condition After Being Shot 5 Times

Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem is reportedly fighting for his life following a shooting on Thursday night in Miami. There is not much information available regarding the shooting, but it's being reported that SpotemGottem was shot five times, and that he is presently in critical condition. We have reached out to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS 46

South Fulton woman shot multiple times, man arrested

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 29-year-old woman is dead after being shot multiple times in front of a home in the 6000 block of Birdseye Trail in South Fulton. South Fulton Police Department says they have arrested 30-year-old Quontavius D. Pickens of South Fulton for the shooting. He is facing charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Theft by Taking, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Tampering with Evidence and Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Speaks On WizDaWizard’s Death

Margate, FL – Kodak Black found himself mourning on Saturday (September 18), one day after his friend and Sniper Gang associate WizDaWizard was found dead in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The Haitian Boy Kodak rapper was recognized by the city of Margate, Florida for his $20,000 donation to the daughter of...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 54-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head and multiple times in the body in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Cambria Street. The man was pronounced dead by medics at 12:51 p.m. No weapon has been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Yachty
CBS 46

Police: Man shot to death multiple times in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta at the Royal Oaks Apartment. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded near the area of North Camp Creek Parkway around 11:10 p.m. Thursday. Police told us they found a man dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia Double Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in a North Philadelphia double shooting Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. The man was shot multiple times in his chest and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, according to the police. He later died from his injuries at the hospital. A second victim, a 52-year-old man, was shot once in his left leg and once in his buttocks, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Male In Norwood Shot Multiple Times, Medflighted To Boston Hospital

NORWOOD (CBS) — A male shooting victim who was shot more than once in Norwood near Sturtevant Avenue on Sunday evening was medflighted to a Boston Hospital. Norwood Police and State Police are currently investigating the shooting. Norwood Chief of Police Bill Brooks said the department received a 9-1-1 call...
NORWOOD, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Reportedly Shot & Killed

Florida rapper WizDaWizard was reportedly found dead this week following a shooting in Hallandale Beach. The rapper worked extensively with Sniper Gang, and he was close with Kodak Black. According to a report by WSVN, WizDaWizard's body was found by a dog walker on Friday morning at around 6:30 AM....
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Dallas Police#Murder#Drive By Shooting#Spotemgottem#Triller
realitytitbit.com

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Yandy Smith-Harris' net worth explored

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is in its tenth season and welcomed new cast member Yandy Smith-Harris. Although new to the scene in Atlanta, Yandy is not new to the world of Love and Hip Hop, having appeared on the New York version of the show since its second season.
HIP HOP
Popculture

Pop Smoke's Brooklyn Crypt Smashed, Vandalized With Casket Allegedly Removed

It's been nearly two years since rapper Pop Smoke was tragically gunned down in an LA Airbnb rental. As his music lives on and his family, friends, and fans continue to mourn his passing, those close to him are now dealing with another form of violation. TMZ reports that the late rapper's gravesite has been vandalized.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Joie Chavis Caught Kissing On A Yacht In Italy

There were rumors that Diddy was reconnecting with an old girlfriend and the internet was all abuzz about the Bad Boy icon canoodling with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. It is unclear if the gossip is true about either of those relationships, but pictures don't lie, and it seems that Diddy and Joie Chavis have been getting close.
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Awesome 98

Popular Texas Instagram Model Victim of Murder-Suicide

A Texas Instagram model with 2.6 million followers was found strangled to death in her Richmond, Texas apartment on Sunday, August 29th, 2021. Janae Gagnier, 33, AKA Mercedes Morr, was the victim of an apparent murder-suicide. Gagnier is followed on Instagram by "high profile individuals like Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg."
RICHMOND, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Credits Late Actor AJ Johnson For Discovering Him

As the world awaits details pertaining to the untimely death of comedian Anthony "AJ" Johnson, friends and fans have flooded social media with tributes. We previously reported on the sad news of Johnson's passing at 55, along with Ice Cube's tribute to the actor. Johnson starred in Friday as the drug-addicted thief Ezal, and while many recognize him from that role, Johnson's contributions to the industry have been celebrated for decades.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Instagram model strangled to death in what police believe to be a murder-suicide

A popular Instagram model was strangled to death in an apparent murder-sucide, according to police in Texas.Janae Gagnier, who had 2.6m Instagram followers and was known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead in her apartment in the Houston suburb of Richmond.Police say they found her body when they were called to the home to carry out a wellness check, but did not see any sign of forced entry.Authorities say that a man suspected of killing the 33-year-old was also found dead inside the apartment.Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died from “multiple sharp force trauma”, and his death...
CELEBRITIES
The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy