'Beat Box' Rapper SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times In Miami Drive-By

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in a North Philadelphia double shooting Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. The man was shot multiple times in his chest and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, according to the police. He later died from his injuries at the hospital. A second victim, a 52-year-old man, was shot once in his left leg and once in his buttocks, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO