Passaic, NJ

Best friends killed in raging Ida floods in N.J. were inseparable, had bright college futures ahead

By Josh Solomon
 8 days ago
Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana knew each other as kids, spending their early childhood years in the same neighborhood in the west Indian state of Gujarat. They were separated in 2011 when Ayush’s family left India and emigrated to Passaic, a melting-pot community in northeast New Jersey. They were reunited by chance four years later on Halloween when Ayush knocked on a door while trick-or-treating and Nidhi recognized him. Her family had emigrated to the same community.

Marci Medley Osgood
7d ago

OMG...What a tragic and sad story...So young and up and coming...So not fair that a storm could claim the lives of so many so quickly..my prayers and condolences to the families... RIP 🌹🌹

