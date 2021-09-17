CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard Kevin Pangos

By Camryn Justice
 8 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman announced on Friday that the team had signed guard Kevin Pangos to the roster.

The 28-year-old, 6-foot-2, 185 pound guard has spent the past six years playing professionally in Europe. Pangos most recently played for Zenit Saint Petersburg of the VTB United League and EuroLeague.

Last season, Pangos earned All-EuroLeague First Team honors, averaging 13.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 29 minutes over 39 games.

Pangos shot .390 from three and ranked third in assists per game.

Overseas, Pangos has spent time with FC Barcelona, Zalgiris Kaunas and Gran Canaria.

Pangos went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. He left the Bulldogs as the only player in program history with more than 1,700 points, 500 assists and 150 steals—remaining the team's all time leader in three-pointers made with 332.

basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition

The Golden State Warriors aren’t done making changes in the crew. Now, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get even more help for the upcoming season with the latest addition to the squad. The Warriors front office isn’t just focusing on the players’ roster but on the coaching staff as well. Following the recent changes […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Washington Wizards Potential Starting Lineup: Will Depth Over Talent Be Successful?

The Washington Wizards were at a crossroads. Keep Russell Westbrook or trade him for the best possible package on the market. One year ago, the Wizards looked like magicians by turning John Wall’s horrid contract into the 2017 MVP and triple-double machine. One year passed by and the Wizards had to play their way into the playoffs before getting dumped by the 76ers in the first round.
NBA
