Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Shares New Look at John Cho as Spike

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO