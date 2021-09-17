Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Shares New Look at John Cho as Spike
Netflix has shared a new look at John Cho as Spike Spiegel in the upcoming Cowboy Bebop live-action series! Netflix has quite the uphill battle with their next major live-action adaptation as it will be taking on one of fans' most beloved original anime projects ever. Fans have become cautious to these types of adaptations given many of the rougher debuts over the years, but Netflix is hoping to buck that trend with the additional help and involvement from those involved in the original anime like original director Shinichiro Watanabe and composer Yoko Kanno.comicbook.com
Comments / 0