For some people in our society, the economy is a fixed thing. It’s there, it’s always been there and it isn’t going to go anywhere in a hurry. In a place such as Switzerland, people debate how to use the mountains, not how to create them. The mountains are there and it took no effort to create them. This was very much our attitude to the manufacturing industry in post-war Britain, so much so that we often described ourselves as a developed country. As if an end point called development had already been reached and the future was about something else.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO