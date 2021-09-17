CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Hadestown Stars Offer Up an Electrifying Performance of 'Way Down Hadestown'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimes Square went to hell on September 17 as the cast of Hadestown offered a rousing performance of "Way Down Hadestown" on Good Morning America. The Tony-winning musical, which returned to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2, stars Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Reeve Carney as Orpheus. Tom Hewitt is taking on the role of Hades until original Broadway cast member Patrick Page returns on November 2. Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Mariand Torres play the Fates and the chorus of Workers include Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders and Kim Steele. Watch the lively performance below!

Broadway.com

Watch Wicked Stars Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason Sing 'Popular' and 'The Wizard and I'

In the week Broadway rejoicified with the return of Wicked to the Gershwin Theatre, stars Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason sang two songs from the hit musical on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 17. Watch Mason’s Glinda offer lessons in how to flirt and flounce with “Popular” while Pearce commands the stage as Elphaba with “The Wizard and I.” The two stars are joined in the show by Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond and Kathy Fitzgerald, who plays Madame Morrible through September 26. After that Alexandra Billings, who played the role at the time of the Broadway shutdown, returns. Watch the video below and you’ll be so happy, you could melt!
Broadway.com

Celebrate Broadway! See Pics of the Stars at the Times Square Curtain Up! Event

Lauren Reid, John McDaniel, Jessica Vosk, Michael Urie and Norm Lewis. To celebrate the return of Broadway, stars of the stage came together for Curtain Up!, a three-day outdoor experience in Times Square presented by The Broadway League and the Times Square Alliance. The events took place September 17 through September 19 and stretched between 45th and 48th Streets. Dozens of Broadway favorites, including Jessica Vosk, Michael Urie, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more, took to the stage to perform, participate in Q&As and more. Senator Chuck Schumer, a strong supporter of the Save Our Stages Act, was also in attendance. Check out these fun snaps of members of The Broadway League and Broadway favorites.
Broadway.com

Meet the Stars of Broadway's New Comedy Chicken & Biscuits

The Broadway cast of "Chicken & Biscuits" It's time for a family reunion! Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits is getting ready to begin Broadway performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 23 ahead of an October 10 opening night. The cast includes Norm Lewis as Reginald, Michael Urie as Logan, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere at the Queens Theatre and making their Broadway debuts are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who, at the age of 27, will be the youngest Black director in Broadway history. In Chicken & Biscuits, the Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father—hopefully without killing each other. But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. See the cast and creative team have a reunion of their own in the photos below!
Broadway.com

Go Back to the Rock with Stars of Broadway's Come From Away

The Broadway cast of "Come From Away" It's time to go back to the rock as Come From Away prepares to resume Broadway performances on September 21. As previously announced, the ensemble cast features original cast members Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren and Sharon Wheatley with Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker returning along with De’Lon Grant, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Pearl Sun, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. James Seol is new to the company and takes on the roles of Kevin T., Garth & Others. In honor of the musical returning to the stage, check out these fresh photos!
Broadway.com

Dear Evan Hansen Announces Stars for Broadway, West End and National Touring Productions

The returning casts for three productions of Dear Evan Hansen have been announced, and each of them feature the actors who were performing the title role in March 2020 at the time of the shutdown. The Tony Award-winning musical resumes performances at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre on December 11 with Jordan Fisher returning as Evan Hansen. The third year of the North American tour relaunches on December 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina with Stephen Christopher Anthony returning to the title role. The Olivier Award-winning London production reopens the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre on October 26, starring Sam Tutty, who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role.
Broadway.com

Bow Down! Watch the Queens of Six Take Times Square by Storm

The queens of Six took over Times Square with a wow-worthy performance. The hit show about the wives of Henry VIII returned to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17 and officially opens on October 3. Stars Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele offered a lively medley of "Ex-Wives" and the musical's title number on Good Morning America. Watch the amazing performance below!
Broadway.com

Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Set to Appear on 74th Annual Tony Awards

(Photos by Emilio Madrid and Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) The stars are coming out for this year's long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards, which will take place in two separate television events on September 26. A slew of stage faves have been announced to appear at the event, hosted by Tony winners Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr.
CBS New York

Reopenings Continue On Broadway As ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Resumes Performances

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” based on the 2001 film, returned to Broadway on Friday night. There was applause and cheers as performances resumed at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre after 18 months. The show is nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. You’ll hear more about “Moulin Rouge!” in the CBS2 special “Broadway Shines Again.” You can watch it Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CBS2 and on CBSN New York. Then at 7 p.m., watch the Tony Awards. This year, the ceremony is streaming on Paramount+ followed by a special live concert event on CBS2 at 9 p.m.
Broadway.com

Become a Newfoundlander & Celebrate Come From Away's Broadway Return

The cast of Broadway's "Come From Away" Broadway audiences can officially become Newfoundlanders once again as Come From Away resumed Broadway performances on September 21. The cast, featuring Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Rachel Tucker, De’Lon Grant, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Pearl Sun and James Seol, took to the stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre for the first time since performances halted in March 2020. Go inside the exhilarating night by checking out the photos below of the cast at curtain call! Plus, watch the moment the stars walked on stage, the standing ovation that occurred during the final number, and the emotional post-show speech by original cast member Hatch.
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Go Inside the Tina Rehearsal Room with Adrienne Warren & More

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Take a Look at Adrienne Warren & the Cast of Tina in Rehearsal. Tina's Broadway company is rollin'! As previously announced, the Tina Turner musical will resume performances on October 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. A new video includes a welcome back to Broadway from the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll herself as well as exciting footage of Tony-nominated star Adrienne Warren and the rest of the cast in rehearsal. Check it out below!
Broadway.com

Gear Up for the Tony Awards with Danny Burstein, Adrienne Warren & More on The Broadway Show

Danny Burstein & Paul Wontorek on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. This one is all about the 74th annual Tony Awards, which will take place in two separate television events on Sunday, September 26. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this special episode of The Broadway Show will air in New York City on Saturday, September 25 at 2PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Broadway.com

See Ruben Santiago-Hudson in His Solo Show Lackawanna Blues on Broadway

Ruben Santiago-Hudson in "Lackawanna Blues" Go inside the previously announced Broadway premiere of Lackawanna Blues, written, performed and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, by checking out these new production photos! The Tony winner's solo show celebrates the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him, Miss Rachel, and features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack. Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters. As previously reported, Lackawanna Blues began performances at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre on September 14 and is set to open on September 28. See the photos below!
Broadway.com

Complete Casting Announced for the Broadway Return of Caroline, or Change

(Photo provided by Polk & Co.) Complete casting has been revealed for the Broadway revival of Caroline, Or Change. As previously reported, the production will begin performances at Studio 54 on October 8 ahead of an October 27 opening night. Sharon D. Clarke will headline the production, directed by Michael Longhurst, which is set to run through January 9, 2022.
Broadway.com

Julie Halston on Receiving the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: 'I'm Gobsmacked!'

Julie Halston is the recipient of the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, which is presented annually to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. Halston, a Broadway alum and four-time Drama Desk nominee, is being recognized for her dedication and advocacy in raising funding and awareness for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with the actress at Gallow Green in New York City to talk about the honor, her upcoming off-Broadway show and more.
Broadway.com

Esau Pritchett Replaces Keith David in Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

Esau Pritchett has joined the cast of Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man, which is scheduled to begin performances on October 1 and officially open on October 31 at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. Pritchett replaces the originally announced Keith David, a Tony nominee who departed the production due to a private family matter.
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Watch Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Perform a Song from Her New Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform "You're Not Here" from Ch. 1 vs. 1. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo released new music on September 17 via Verve. A Grammy winner for her performance on The Color Purple Broadway revival cast recording, this is her first solo album. Entitled Ch. 1 vs. 1, the record includes 12 tracks. Erivo performed "You're Not Here" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 23. Watch below!
Broadway.com

Watch Heidi Blickenstaff, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill & Morgan Dudley Perform a Jagged Little Pill Mash-Up

Sean Allan Krill, Morgan Dudley, Heidi Blickenstaff & Derek Klena. You live, you learn! In honor of the Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill's upcoming Broadway return on October 21, the cast appeared on Good Morning America to sing out a mash-up of "Thank U" and "You Learn." Recently announced new cast members Heidi Blickenstaff and Morgan Dudley joined by Tony nominees Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill, along with the company's ensemble. Watch the video below while you wait to be able to see the musical again on stage.
