Letter: Consider becoming a vegetarian or flexitarian to help fight climate change

By Arland Jacobson
INFORUM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Forum recently announced that an Italian steakhouse would be opening soon in Fargo. About the same time, a study of the environmental impact of global food production appeared in the technical journal Nature Food. It found that global food production accounts for 35% of all global greenhouse emissions, and that over half of that (57%) came from animal food production. The study has not yet been reported in The Forum. An expert who was not one of the co-authors described the study as “the gold standard” for such analysis. Global plant food production also emits lots of greenhouse gases, but far less.

www.inforum.com

