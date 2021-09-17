CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jameson Rodgers details debut album 'Bet You're From A Small Town' track by track

By Monica Rivera
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With writing credits on major songs by some of today’s hottest Country artists, it’s Jameson Rodgers’ turn to step into the spotlight with his very own debut album, Bet You’re From A Small Town, available now!. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and stay up to date with...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Jake Mitchell
wivr1017.com

RaeLynn Releases New Album Track Featuring Mitchell Tenpenny

RaeLynn is sharing more new music from her upcoming album, Baytown, with the release of a track called “Get That All The Time,” featuring Mitchell Tenpenny. She co-wrote the song with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Kane Brown and Corey Crowder, who also produced the project. RaeLynn said, “I’ve known...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms#Cj Solar
wfav951.com

Jameson Rodgers’ Hit Was Not Intended To Be A Duet

Jameson Rodgers is closing in on the top of the Country charts with his second single, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring Luke Combs. Jameson co-wrote the song in 2017, but he tells us that at the time, he never considered making it a duet. “'Cold Beer Calling My Name,' man that song is slowly changing my life. When we wrote it, had no intentions of it ever being a duet or a feature of any kind. You know, even when I went in the studio to record it, had no intentions of Luke singing on it, and around the same time, Luke had hit me up to go on tour for the next year, and so I was like, man, it would be cool to have a feature on my first record. You know, I’m about to be with Luke for the entire year touring and so I just threw it out there, you know, hoping he would say yes, and luckily he did, and yeah, man Luke has done me more favors than I’ll ever be able to repay him for.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis Rereleases Debut Album ‘Storms Of Life’ For 35th Anniversary, Featuring Two Unreleased New Tracks

Randy Travis is revamping his 1985 debut album, Storms Of Life, AND blessing us with three unreleased songs from the vault to celebrate its 35th anniversary. He had previously put out one new song back in August, “Ain’t No Use”, which is a boot-stompin’ classic country song full of fiddle that I can’t imagine any country fan wouldn’t like. It’s classic Randy Travis.
MUSIC
Spin

The Lumineers Announce New Album BRIGHTSIDE, Share Title Track

The Lumineers have announced their fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE, and shared its title track. “The song ‘BRIGHTSIDE’ was recorded in a single day,” says singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz. “It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone…”
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

LURK Take Us Through Their Raging Debut Album “Around the Sun” Track by Track

“If something sounds super poppy we try to fuck it up, if something sounds really harsh then we try to make it sound catchy as well,” LURK vocalist Kevin Kiley commented with the unveiling of his band’s new album, Around the Sun. This is an accurate description of the aggressive Chicago collective’s debut project, which feels too sugary for diehard punk fans, while the harder-edged tracks could easily scare off pop-leaning audiences—between Kiley’s theatrical, howling vocals and the garage-punk instrumental, the middle ground they straddle often feels like a similar sonic formula trod by The Hives a few decades back. Citing Ramones and Devo as inspirations on the project, though, the band finds the perfect balance between those two artists’ respective genres while excelling at drawing out the playful energy they share.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
floodmagazine.com

Ada Lea Details Her Novelistic Sophomore Album Track by Track

Canadian musician Alexandra Levy, who releases music as Ada Lea, has a novelistic approach to her songwriting. She packs minute details of memories, imagined scenarios, or a fusion of both within the span of a few seconds, her voice quickly tip-toeing around finger-plucked acoustic guitars or laidback drums. Lea is concerned with unraveling as much of a scene as possible for the listener, which has made her acrobatically skilled in her hushed delivery.
MUSIC
NME

Geese share captivating title track from debut album ‘Projector’

Brooklyn’s Geese have shared a new track and revealed details of two London shows – listen to ‘Projector’ below. The new song is the latest preview of the band’s debut album, also titled ‘Projector’, and follows recent single ‘Low Era’. Discussing the new track, frontman Cameron Winter said: “The opening...
MUSIC
GoldDerby

2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs among top contenders in album, song, and video races

The 2021 CMA Awards are on November 10, honoring the best in country music. So as we anticipate one of the Nashville’s biggest nights, let’s analyze the album, single, song, and music video categories to see which country superstars might get a taste of CMA glory. SEE2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Album of the Year This award will likely go to Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.” He is a previous category winner, winning for both “Traveller” (2015) and “From A Room, Volume 1” (2017). “Starting Over” was also met with great reviews...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnet tights and stilettos

Shania Twain sent fans into a spin this week with a striking photo shared on social media. The country star - who celebrated her 56th birthday on 28 August - posted a photo taken mid-performance and was quickly inundated with comments. The image shows Shania dressed in a short black...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home). The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.
MUSIC
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy