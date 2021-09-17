CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Interop: Future Enterprise Data Processing Tech Is Critical Now

By Karen D. Schwartz
itprotoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData is more important than ever before, yet the speed of data generation, along with the struggles to effectively collect, prepare, organize, store, manage, protect and analyze it, continue to challenge IT departments. In the keynote and in separate expert sessions at this month’s Interop Digital: Data Management, Storage & Disaster Recovery Event, IT pros and industry analysts discussed some ways to conquer these challenges.

www.itprotoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
inforisktoday.com

ENTERPRISE DATA CLASSIFICATION: Enhancing Microsoft MIP In An Era Of Enhanced Regulatory Obligation

The data protection landscape and its associated compliance environment is continually evolving and growing, as are your business needs. Download this whitepaper to learn why a “one-size-fits-all” solution is a weak foundation for such a fundamental security component, and why you need to be using a best-of-breed classification tool to meet regulatory and business requirements, not just now, but well into the future.
SOFTWARE
stackoverflow.blog

Why your data needs a QA process

At this point, most software engineers see the value of testing their software regularly. But are you testing your data engineering as well?. When someone asks me what I do for a living, I say that I am a data quality assurance (QA) engineer. They don’t really understand what I mean. “Well, I do data testing,” I try to explain, often to no avail. I have friends in technology and in software development who don’t quite understand what data testing is, why it’s necessary, or where it fits into the world of programming. It’s understandable, as data science is a brand new field, and even those of us who work with data daily have to remain open to anything and everything changing about the way we handle our work.
SOFTWARE
quintdaily.com

HR Digitization is critical for the future of hybrid working

The future of work is undoubtedly a shrouded uncertainty, but there is some doubt that employee experience will return to the pre-lockdown era. The big corporations have called time on remote working while others have told employees that they would stay at home. The pandemic has indeed shown some flexibility...
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Storage#Data Processing#Storage Devices#Real Time Data#Interop Digital#The Omdia Research Group#Omdia#Cagr#Scaleflux#Hpc#Moor Insights Strategy
siliconangle.com

Confluent makes real-time data easier to process with Stream Governance

In one of its most significant product updates since going public, Confluent Inc. today introduced a new cloud-based toolkit to help enterprises analyze real-time data from their systems more efficiently. The company is calling the toolkit Stream Governance. Confluent sells data management products based on the open-source Apache Kafka platform....
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

ADV Slides: What Is My Enterprise Data Maturity 2021

What Is My Enterprise Data Maturity 2021 from DATAVERSITY. To view just the On Demand webinar of this presentation, click HERE>>. Maturity frameworks have varying levels of Data Management maturity. Each level corresponds to not only increased data maturity but also increased organizational maturity and bottom-line ROI. There are recommended targets to achieve an effective information management program. The speaker’s maturity framework sequences the information management activities for your consideration. It is based on real client roadmaps. This webinar promises to offer a wealth of ideas for key quick wins to benefit the organization’s information management program.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Enterprise Data Management Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by Top Companies, Future Challenges, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2027

A new informative report titled as "Global Enterprise Data Management Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)" provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2015 to 2020. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-à-vis value and volume (n units), of various segments in the Keyword market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, top key companies (NeoXam, Aimglobal, IBM Corp., Informatica Corp., SAP AG, SAS Institute Inc., Eagle Investment Systems, Assset Control, IHS Markit, Oracle Corp.) and the competitive landscape of the Keyword market.
ENTERPRISE, NV
itprotoday.com

Interop: Ransomware Data Recovery An Urgent Priority

When most IT managers think about disaster recovery today, the first thing that comes to mind is ransomware. There’s good reason for that, experts said at this month’s Interop Digital Data Management, Storage and Disaster Recovery event. "If you look at the number of disasters or types of disasters people...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Tech Times

Decentralized Data Privacy Is Critical During Covid-19

Vaccine Passports and Pandemic Ransomware Hacks Place the Focus back on Data Privacy. The pandemic has already been a breeding ground for malicious actors and cybercriminals. Data leaks in online deliveries and services, vaccination appointments, and other online related activities have tricked people into handing over their data. The FBI has already reported a 300% increase in cyber-crime due to the pandemic. There will likely be new scams targeted towards Vaccine Passports, too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ExecutiveBiz

Qlik’s Cloud Data Analytics Platform Secures FedRAMP In-Process Designation

The government-focused data analytics platform of Qlik has achieved an “In-Process” designation at the moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. Qlik Cloud Government uses cloud computing and artificial intelligence to analyze data for various applications such as interactive dashboards, reporting and alerting as well as...
TECHNOLOGY
techaeris.com

Know why the future of data governance lies in data intelligence

You must have heard that data is the new oil. And that also sums up the importance of data in today’s business circuit. Data also is called the currency of the 21st century as it describes how companies now value strategic, business-critical, and personally sensitive data to use for data intelligence.
ECONOMY
vrfocus.com

The VR Job Hub: Rendever, Supernatural & Tech Data

Every weekend VRFocus gathers together vacancies from across the virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) industry, in locations around the globe to help make finding that ideal job easier. Below is a selection of roles that are currently accepting applications across a number of disciplines, all within departments and companies that focus on immersive entertainment.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Why the future of Enterprise Cyber Security Market is bright | Nsfocus, Cyberhat, CyberMap

The ' Enterprise Cyber Security market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Enterprise Cyber Security derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Enterprise Cyber Security market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
pymnts

87% of Firms Say AR Automation Speeds Processing, PYMNTS Data Show

Although much progress has been made, the fact remains that many businesses still rely on manual accounts receivable (AR) processes. But new data that reflect a growing list of benefits companies say they experience from automating AR show far-reaching positive impacts on firms’ collections processes. In fact, the B2B Payments...
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

Denodo Demo: Data Virtualization and Data Integration — Building a Modern Enterprise Data Architecture

Gartner projects by 2022, 60% of all organizations will implement data virtualization as one key delivery style in their data integration architecture. Denodo was recently named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools and named the Best Data Virtualization Solution in DBTA’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. Data virtualization provides a logical data layer that integrates all enterprise data siloed across disparate systems both on premise and in the cloud, manages the unified data for centralized security and governance, and delivers it to business users in real time.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Aternity Announces Digital Experience Now 2021: Unify the Experience for the Digital Enterprise

A virtual conference taking place on September 21 and 22 created for, and delivered by digital experience professionals focused on unifying seamless digital experiences. Aternity, the enterprise-class Digital Experience Management Company™, today announced Digital Experience Now 2021 (DX Now 2021), a virtual conference that brings together a community of digital experience professionals to discuss how to unify and consistently deliver seamless digital experiences. The conference takes place on September 21 and 22 and free registration is available.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Enterprise tech adoption fuels cyber risks

Seventy-four percent of companies attribute recent cyberattacks to vulnerabilities in technology put in place during the pandemic. That’s according to a new report from Forrester (commissioned by Tenable), which surveyed security leaders, executives, and remote employees to explore shifts in cybersecurity strategies at enterprises in response to the pandemic. From...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Why Moving Enterprise Data Management to the Health Cloud Is Worth The Investment

Accelerated digitalization is a boon for the healthcare industry. With electronic healthcare records (EHRs), provider organizations can more easily manage population health and meet the needs of stakeholders. However, the increased use of electronic records also means that providers need to adjust their data management strategies to meet patient expectations and ensure integrity, interoperability, and security while complying with policies and regulations. To do that, they need to move away from data silos and leverage holistic care models and secure data.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

OMIGOD Vulnerability Exposes Virtual Machines Running Inside Azure

Late last month, researchers from cloud security firm Wiz found a new vulnerability that allows Azure users to access cloud databases of other users, breaking the principle of secure multitenancy. They dubbed it ChaosDB. This month, they found another one. In some respects, it's not as bad as the ChaosDB...
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

Container-Native Storage More Compelling Than Cloud-Native

Are cloud-enabled and cloud-native storage the same thing – and when are the best times to utilize them in a storage strategy? Framing and addressing those questions was a central theme of a recent panel at an Interop Digital event focusing on data management, storage and disaster recovery. Confusion between...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy