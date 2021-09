LANDOVER, Md. — Riverboat Ron chose to gamble, not once but twice. First in the offseason, and then again as Plan A went to pot just 16 plays into the season opener. The Washington Football Team’s head coach could have – and some would say should have – found a more experienced, or more highly-touted backup to starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the spring. But rather than sign a veteran in free agency, or use an early draft pick on one of college football’s best options, Rivera decided to roll the dice with Taylor Heinicke – the fourth-year, undrafted journeyman. The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick (himself a career journeyman) had all of the traits needed to help Washington contend, Rivera believed. And Heinicke, although still raw with only nine NFL game appearances to his name before this season, offered adequate depth and potential.

