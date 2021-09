The New York Jets begin a new era for their franchise with the coaching debut for Robert Saleh and a new quarterback under center in power-arm Zach Wilson. But the real story will be Sam Darnold’s return to face his old team, now as the starting QB in Carolina. Will Darnold and the Panthers steal a victory in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season? This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO