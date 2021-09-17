PACE Solutions and Xemplar Partner to Offer PACE-Integrated Smartphone Telematics and Policy Services Solutions

DouxMatok is partnering with Italy's Hi-Food to create a suite of solutions to reduce sugar in products. DouxMatok is best known for its Incredo Sugar, a sweetener made from sugar that needs only about 40% of it to have same taste. Hi-Food makes Meltec, a semi-solid and tasteless bulking ingredient. Incredo Sugar needs something to increase its bulk in order for it to be used in place of conventional sugar, and this partnership brings those needs together.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO