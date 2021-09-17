CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PACE Solutions and Xemplar Partner to Offer PACE-Integrated Smartphone Telematics and Policy Services Solutions

WAYNE, PA — PACE Solutions and Xemplar Insights have partnered to provide an integrated solution for P&C insurers and MGAs. This partnership allows mutual customers of PACE and Xemplar to benefit from the collective capabilities of a smart policy administration solution integrated with mobile and web solutions that can help advance the insurer’s digital transformation agenda for growth and profitability.

