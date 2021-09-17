CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns on "The Takeout" - 9/17/2021

Cover picture for the articleDocumentarian Ken Burns discussed his new PBS docuseries "Muhammad Ali," which chronicles the life of the iconic boxer and his legacy on sports, politics and much more, on this week's episode of "The Takeout" with Major Garrett.

Related
respect-mag.com

Spotify and Ken Burns Release Playlist for New Documentary Muhammad Ali Premiering 9/19 on PBS

MUHAMMAD ALI, the award winning filmmaker worked with Spotify exclusively for a playlist of songs featured in the film, Music from Muhammad Ali. Premiering on PBS on September 19, the four-part series follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Muhammad Ali PBS documentary is well-done, but it doesn't offer much compared to the numerous others docs on the boxing icon

"In Ken Burns’ four-part Muhammad Ali—co-directed with his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon—the documentarian and his crew have a subject almost too perfect," says Noel Murray. "Born in Louisville, the heavyweight boxing champion once known as Cassius Clay had a rich life: winning an Olympic gold medal, challenging a bigoted establishment, offering aid and support to the needy around the world, and entertaining millions with both his athleticism and his outsized, publicity-generating personality. It’s impossible to make a documentary about Ali without running smack into many of Burns’ recurring themes. But there’s the problem: Muhammad Ali’s story is so ripe for the telling that it’s actually already been told—over and over, in print and onscreen, for decades. Want to know more about Ali’s conversion to Islam and his friendship with Malcolm X? Netflix’s Blood Brothers is a very good documentary about that very topic. Interested in Ali’s three-year exile from boxing, when he fought in court to prove he was a legitimate conscientious objector to the Vietnam War? That’s covered splendidly in the 2013 doc The Trials Of Muhammad Ali. Ali’s thrilling mid-’70s comeback, culminating in the defeat of George Foreman in the legendary 'Rumble In The Jungle' match? Leon Gast won an Oscar for his brilliant 1996 film about it, When We Were Kings. An over-the-hill Ali using racially charged language to humiliate his former friend Larry Holmes before a title fight? Cinematic luminary Albert Maysles explored that in the great 2009 30 For 30 episode 'Muhammad And Larry.' There are nonfiction films about his final Joe Frazier bout, and about how it felt to face Ali; just two years ago, director Antoine Fuqua and HBO produced a career-spanning doc. The Burns/Burns/McMahon Muhammad Ali documentary runs for over seven hours, but it doesn’t tackle any one topic in as much depth as most of the aforementioned films. Yet each of those docs does in its own way cover the larger arc of Ali’s life, framed by the smaller fragments. The same can be said of director Michael Mann’s outstanding 2001 biopic Ali, with Will Smith playing the champ during the heady decade between 1964 and 1974; as well as Regina King’s 2020 adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play One Night In Miami, with Eli Goree giving a great performance as Ali, hanging out with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke after winning his first heavyweight title."
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Ken Burns
Tampa Bay Times

Review of ‘Muhammad Ali,’ a film by Ken Burns | Column

Although Ken Burns’ Muhammad Ali opens during the age of black and white television, Ali’s spirit remains so alive today that it is jarring to see him dancing about in colorless footage as Sonny Liston stalks the ring seeking to land the blow that will shut the kid’s mouth. That...
MOVIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Muhammad Ali' gets the Ken Burns treatment

Fall television begins in earnest with a new documentary series from Ken Burns. Along with Sarah Burns and David McMahan, the “Civil War” director presents “Muhammad Ali” (7 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings), a four-part profile airing nightly through Wednesday. Ali’s public career intersects with so many of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Filmmaker#Takeout#Pbs
Vox

Ken Burns’s latest is on the Greatest

It’s easy to think we know all we need to know about Muhammad Ali. What new perspective on the late heavyweight champion could we possibly gain from a new documentary about him? Turns out, quite a bit. A new documentary about him premiered September 19 on PBS, and it’s directed...
ENTERTAINMENT
ib.tv

The Hauser Report: Ken Burns Explores Muhammad Ali

“I wanted to write about Muhammad Ali,” Wilfrid Sheed told me years ago when we were discussing the text that Sheed had written for an elaborate coffee-table book. “He’s one of those madonnas you want to paint at least once in your life.”. Ali is also a subject that filmmakers...
COMBAT SPORTS
