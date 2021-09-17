A New Spongebob Squarepants Game is Incoming

Although it released on PC way back in 2018, Inked: A Tale of Love has since been reworked and is now available on consoles. The puzzles in Inked: A Tale of Love might not feel particularly new to you. You’ll have played games like them before; move blocks to gain access to somewhere; manipulate switches; roll balls from A to B. There are lots of different mechanics to play with, but they’ve all been done before, in some form or another. That’s not a slight to Inked; truly original puzzles are hard to come by these days. But what makes this game really stand out from its competition is just how beautiful it looks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO