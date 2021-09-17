CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Spongebob Squarepants Game is Incoming

By Kim Snaith
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced during tonight’s THQ Nordic Showcase, a new Spongebob Squarepants game is on its way. Called Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, the latest videogame installment for everyone’s favourite living sponge sees him and his friends get up to a whole new level of adventures. Out of this world adventures, actually. When Spongebob and Patrick accidentally open up a series of portals, they find themselves bounding between ‘Wishworlds’; strange universes the pals have never seen before.

