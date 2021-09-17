CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Handmaid’s Tale: How many Emmy nominations does show have and will there be another season?

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

The Handmaid’s Tale is heading into the 2021 Emmys with 21 nominations.

The series came behind The Crown, The Mandalorian, and WandaVision when nominations were announced in January this year. The Crown and The Mandalorian are up for 24 awards, while WandaVision has scored 23 nominations.

This makes The Handmaid’s Tale the fourth most nominated show for this year’s ceremony.

Season four of the dystopian series aired this year. Hulu has renewed the programme for a fifth season, meaning fans can expect more episodes in the future.

The Handmaid’s Tale is the TV series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name.

It is set in a near-future in which the US has become known as Gilead, an authoritarian republic in which women are deprived of bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. Some of them are made to serve as handmaids, meaning they are assigned to a couple and ordered to bear them children.

The 2021 Emmys are taking place this Sunday (19 September).

The Handmaid’s Tale is up for Outstanding Drama Series, alongside The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose , and This Is Us . Elisabeth Moss is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as June Osborne. O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, and Samira Wiley are all nominated as well.

