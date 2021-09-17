Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion; Walker; Winston The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Walker County in central Alabama Marion County in northwestern Alabama Southwestern Winston County in northwestern Alabama Fayette County in west central Alabama Northeastern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, Hamilton, Winfield, Fayette, Carbon Hill, Sulligent, Lynn, Guin, Berry, Parrish, Brilliant, Oakman, Glen Allen, Detroit, Kansas, Nauvoo, Beaverton, Gu-Win, Eldridge and Lake Buttahatchee. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.