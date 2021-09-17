CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer concerns lead to ‘precautionary’ recall of anti-smoking drug

By Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTAJ) — A popular drug to curb smoking habits is being recalled over consumer safety concerns. Pfizer has announced a voluntary recall of all batches of Chantix 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets due to the presence of an amount of nitrosamine above the Food and Drug Administration’s acceptable limit.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Anti#Weather#Wtaj#N Nitroso Varenicline#Chantix Tablets#Stericycle Inc#Mon Fri#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
A popular drug designed to help cigarette users kick the habit is being recalled. Pfizer has voluntarily recalled all batches of Chantix 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets due to the presence of nitrosamine at or above the Food and Drug Administration’s acceptable intake limits. Long-term ingestion of nitrosamine, also known as N-nitroso-varenicline, can lead to a “potential increased cancer risk in humans,” the FDA said in a website notice, adding, however, there is “no immediate risk to patients taking this medication.”
