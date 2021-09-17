CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

State Transportation Department gives thanks to law enforcement

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jv8e_0bzgpgRO00
Law enforcement officers nationwide are honored on National Thank a Police Officer Day.

RALEIGH – Throughout this year, the N.C. Department of Transportation has acknowledged the efforts of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ License and Theft Bureau, but on Sept. 18, NCDOT wants to recognize all law enforcement for National Thank a Police Officer Day.

“This is a day we honor all law enforcement, and on behalf of the N.C. Department of Transportation, I offer our deepest gratitude to every person nationwide serving to uphold order and protect our citizens,” said State Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “I must also recognize the outstanding work of our own License and Theft Bureau in their 100 years of service to our state.”

The License and Theft Bureau, founded in 1921, is the oldest state law enforcement agency in North Carolina. The Bureau is responsible for enforcing all state and federal laws, which regulate motor vehicle operations, motor vehicle dealerships and safety and emission inspection stations. The agency also conducts criminal investigations involving auto theft, driver license and ID fraud, as well as other crimes related to the DMV.

In addition to their law enforcement work, the Bureau has remained dedicated to community enrichment, even during the pandemic, striving to participate in multiple community service events statewide.

The License and Theft Bureau kicked off the celebration of its 100 years of service to North Carolinians with a virtual ceremony in February. It plans to host an additional event in December with prominent guest speakers and current and former agency members.

NCDOT has also developed partnerships with various law enforcement agencies through the efforts of its Governor’s Highway Safety Program, which recently concluded its Labor Day Booze It and Lose It campaign, aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

Learn more about the License and Theft Bureau and see photos and videos recognizing their work by visiting https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/programs/fraud-theft/Pages/100th-anniversary.aspx. See more about the Governor’s Highway Safety Program at https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/ghsp/Pages/default.aspx.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
The Richmond Observer

135th COVID death recorded in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Monday announced the ninth COVID-related death for September. The latest death brings the county’s pandemic total to 135 since the first was reported in April of 2020. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Law#Labor Day#Ncdot#Dmv#North Carolinians
The Richmond Observer

NCDOT hosting outreach event for disadvantaged businesses

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights is inviting small, disadvantaged businesses to learn more about contracting opportunities with the department. From 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 25, NCDOT staff will host a virtual event for NCDOT’s Highway Division 8. Division...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina increasing capacity to offer monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced four new locations offering monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID-19 managed by local organizations in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, bringing the number of sites in the state offering this therapy to more than 200. FEMA will also help staff one existing site. This partnership will give more North Carolinians access to monoclonal antibody treatment, which can decrease the likelihood of hospitalization related to COVID-19 if taken early.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: corrections officers

RALEIGH — The N.C. prison system, comprising 55 facilities and employing roughly 16,000 staff, is one of the largest agencies in the state. That might surprise some, as prisons, from the real estate they occupy, to the critical role they play in governance, are not foremost in our minds when it comes to policy.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: activist

RALEIGH — Complaints on social media from a left-wing redistricting activist are drawing fire from a state Senate redistricting leader. He accuses the activist of "begging" people to deliver her scripted remarks during public hearings.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

REPORT: 455 bags of trash picked up in Richmond County during August

ROCKINGHAM — More than four tons of trash were picked up from Richmond County roadsides in August, according to the monthly solid waste report. The report, highlighted by County Manager Bryan Land each month in his report to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, shows county and state workers picked up 455 bags of trash and 14 tires from 26 roads — weighing 4.12 tons.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Health Department extends COVID testing

ROCKINGHAM — Testing times for COVID-19 are being expanded due to increased demand, the Richmond County Health Department announced Friday. Starting Sept. 20, testing will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m at the Health Department and a secondary site will open at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College Sept. 29 and run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: NC Department of Transporation

ROCKINGHAM — More than four tons of trash were picked up from Richmond County roadsides in August, according to the monthly solid waste report. RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s innovative drone program has earned another award, this time for the use of drones to deliver medical supplies and the positive environmental impact the initiative will have in the future.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy