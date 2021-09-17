State Transportation Department gives thanks to law enforcement

Law enforcement officers nationwide are honored on National Thank a Police Officer Day.

RALEIGH – Throughout this year, the N.C. Department of Transportation has acknowledged the efforts of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ License and Theft Bureau, but on Sept. 18, NCDOT wants to recognize all law enforcement for National Thank a Police Officer Day.

“This is a day we honor all law enforcement, and on behalf of the N.C. Department of Transportation, I offer our deepest gratitude to every person nationwide serving to uphold order and protect our citizens,” said State Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “I must also recognize the outstanding work of our own License and Theft Bureau in their 100 years of service to our state.”

The License and Theft Bureau, founded in 1921, is the oldest state law enforcement agency in North Carolina. The Bureau is responsible for enforcing all state and federal laws, which regulate motor vehicle operations, motor vehicle dealerships and safety and emission inspection stations. The agency also conducts criminal investigations involving auto theft, driver license and ID fraud, as well as other crimes related to the DMV.

In addition to their law enforcement work, the Bureau has remained dedicated to community enrichment, even during the pandemic, striving to participate in multiple community service events statewide.

The License and Theft Bureau kicked off the celebration of its 100 years of service to North Carolinians with a virtual ceremony in February. It plans to host an additional event in December with prominent guest speakers and current and former agency members.

NCDOT has also developed partnerships with various law enforcement agencies through the efforts of its Governor’s Highway Safety Program, which recently concluded its Labor Day Booze It and Lose It campaign, aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

Learn more about the License and Theft Bureau and see photos and videos recognizing their work by visiting https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/programs/fraud-theft/Pages/100th-anniversary.aspx. See more about the Governor’s Highway Safety Program at https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/ghsp/Pages/default.aspx.