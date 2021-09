(WHDH) — A woman was arrested earlier this week after police say she drove drunk to pick up her drunken husband who had crashed on a highway. Troopers responding to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Posey County, Indiana, on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. learned that two of the drivers involved in wreck, 56-year-old Donald Ricketts and 55-year-old Cheral Ricketts, were both under the influence of alcohol, according to Indiana State Police.

