FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton Baseball and Head Coach Jason Dietrich have announced the addition of Jake Pavletich to the staff as Director of Player Development. "Jake "Pav" Pavletich is a name that Titans Nation will remember. He embodies what it means to be a Titan and we are excited that Jake will lead our Director of Player Development role," Dietrich said. "He will help oversee the day to day operations, help our coaches learn and improve in the analytical world. He will also help to continue garnishing quality relationships with local high schools, junior colleges and all travel ball coaches. We are going to count on "Pav" to be a man of many hats who will help our program at a high level. Let's welcome Jake back to Titanland."

FULLERTON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO