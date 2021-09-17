CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwoods Adds Four Doctors to Physician Network

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOARDMAN, Ohio – Southwoods Health this week announced the addition of four doctors to its growing network of physicians. Chad Cochran, D.O., is a sports medicine physician who is board certified in both family medicine and sports medicine. Cochran is fellowship trained in primary care sports medicine from Summa Health System in Akron. He received his B.S. from The Ohio State University, his Master’s in kinesiology at A.T. Still University in Mesa, Ariz., and his doctorate from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

