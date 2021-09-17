Real People of East New York: Indie Hip Hop Artist Carnegie Kid is Unapologetically Brooklyn

Tomoe Carr was born in Manhattan, New York, NY, but she grew up in Japan for 10 years. She started her dance training in Japan at Next Generation Dance Studio under the tutelage of Cebo, learning styles such as Hip Hop, House, Waacking, Locking, Popping, and Breaking. Tomoe is also the first graduate of the street dance program KiNEXtionS™ from Next Generation New York Studios Japan. After returning to New York in 2014 she has expanded her dance vocabulary studying Ballet and Modern at Peridance Center. Tomoe is currently building her portfolio by working with accomplished professionals such as Tweet Boogie, Michele Byrd- McPhee, Soraya Lundy, Violet Galagarza to name a few. She has had grand opportunities of working with upcoming artists such as Meg Donnelly on Disney’s “Next Big Thing” and Jidenna’s music video “Tribe” as a featured dancer. As one of her first official dance jobs Tomoe was on the teaching staff for EXPG by LDH, and is a teacher assistant for Dance Wave and DanceBreak. Currently teaches children from ages 5+ and subs beginners Hip Hop and House. Starting the 2020 school semester, she will also be teaching as the head staff of the Litefeet kids class at Peridance center. In 2019 she graduated High Tech High School and is currently enrolled in college as a Business Management major at New Jersey City University. In the Litefeet dance scene, she has been training under the pioneer dancer Daniel Hollaway also known as Chrybaby Cozie. As of 2019, she is officially part of the Breakfast club and Bombsquad in litefeet. This year she is continuing her training as a dancer and is also starting her career as a Model as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO