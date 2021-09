Oregon should be at its healthiest since the season opener. Mase Funa, Adrian Jackson Jr. and Keith Brown are all expected to be back in the lineup. Anthony Brown Jr., Steven Jones and Troy Franklin went down last week but are expected to be back as well. Kayvon Thibodeaux has practiced this week and could see his first game action since the first half against Fresno State. The edges of Oregon’s defense should be replenished and pass rush could be potent against an Arizona offensive line that ranks last in the Pac-12 with 10 sacks allowed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO