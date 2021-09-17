Man Skipped Lines At Walt Disney World With Use Of Stolen Technology

Runners, it’s time to lace up your shoes and get ready! runDisney has revealed training programs to help get prepared for Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. The programs, available on the runDisney website, have been designed by Jeff Galloway, a former Olympian and runDisney trainer, and offer programs for beginning runners with fewer than six months of running experience as well as experienced runners. There are routines for each race featured in the marathon weekend (as well as a modified plan for the marathon for runners also participating in the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon this November), with programs taking between 13 and 29 weeks, depending on the length participants run and their experience level.
