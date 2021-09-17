CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Man Skipped Lines At Walt Disney World With Use Of Stolen Technology

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you go to Walt Disney World, you can expect to stand in a whole lot of lines. Granted, there have always been ways to skip the lines, although some are or were more exclusive than others:. FastPasses have been at WDW since 1999. They were a way for theme...

yourmileagemayvary.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Reportedly Shuts Down Musical Show for Good

Update: Disney Parks confirmed today that while the current version of Finding Nemo: The Musical was ending, a new version would be released in 2022. Cast members involved with the original show were informed that their show was ending, which is what triggered the original reports. The original story can be found below:
ENTERTAINMENT
themeparktourist.com

New Upcharge Options Coming to Walt Disney World for Disney Enchantment and Harmonious

In just a few weeks Walt Disney World will be debuting two new nighttime spectaculars: Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. And like most nighttime spectaculars, those who would like to add something extra to their experience and ensure they have a good seat will be able to pay for various upcharges for these nighttime spectaculars, which will include the following:
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

runDisney Unveils Training Programs Ahead of Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Runners, it’s time to lace up your shoes and get ready! runDisney has revealed training programs to help get prepared for Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. The programs, available on the runDisney website, have been designed by Jeff Galloway, a former Olympian and runDisney trainer, and offer programs for beginning runners with fewer than six months of running experience as well as experienced runners. There are routines for each race featured in the marathon weekend (as well as a modified plan for the marathon for runners also participating in the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon this November), with programs taking between 13 and 29 weeks, depending on the length participants run and their experience level.
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

WDWNT is Hiring Orlando-Based Walt Disney World Reporters

As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for additional local Reporters to expand our Orlando-based staff. WDWNT’s Orlando Reporter staff visit the Walt Disney World parks several days a week during the morning and afternoon to report on new developments in construction, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more. Please note that this position requires a specific time commitment and availability each week, and the start date is immediate.
JOBS
click orlando

9/11 at Walt Disney World: A day that changed tourism forever

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Since kicking off our “50 Days of 50 Years” series on Aug. 12, nearly all of our pieces have featured an over-the-top array of colorful images, photos and artwork from my archives. This one will be different. The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, started uneventfully at...
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Annual Passholder Deal Announced for Walt Disney World During Holiday Season

Disney has just announced some new deals today including a 25% off select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights December 12 through December 24, 2021 for Annual Passholders. Here are the resorts included:. Select Disney Deluxe Villas and Resorts will be 25% Off Including:. Disney’s Riviera Resort and Bay...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Verge

Florida man used Disney employee iPad to magically skip lines

There are tons of books and blogs telling you how to have a magical Disney World experience, but one Florida man discovered the ultimate travel hack: using an app that lets you skip lines running on a possibly stolen employee iPad (via Gizmodo). According to central Florida’s WESH2 news, 30 year-old Rennan Carletto allegedly did just that in June, by giving himself and a group traveling through the park with him an unauthorized jump to the front of the line.
CELL PHONES
disneydining.com

50 Teachers Will Win A Walt Disney World Vacation for the 50th!

Are you a teacher? Disney is looking for you! We are less than 20 days away from Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration kick-off beginning October 1, 2021. Disney knows how to throw a party, so of course, the 50th Anniversary celebration will be lasting a full 18-months! Now is the perfect time to visit Disney, and they are rolling out the red carpet for some of our favorite people in the universe… TEACHERS!
EDUCATION
attractionsmagazine.com

Steakhouse 71 opening Oct. 1 at Walt Disney World, menus revealed

Steakhouse 71, located on the first floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, has set its opening date and shared a look at its menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner!. Opening on Oct. 1 — the same day as the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort —...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#World Of Disney#Fastpasses#Wdw#Covid#Vip#V I P#Tickets And Resort Fraud#Hollywood Studios#Nbc#Wesh2 News
touringplans.com

A Retro Touring Plan for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

With Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary coming up on October 1, 2021, I wondered…what was it like to visit Walt Disney World in the first weeks or months?. While it’s not possible to replicate EVERY single bit of that experience, I did manage to put together a sample Touring Plan for October 1st that smacks of Disney nostalgia…from fur-covered bears to fireworks. If you’d like to customize the plan for yourself you can find it here, or allow me to walk you through it below.
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

How to Get from the Airport to Walt Disney World

One of the most basic questions in planning a trip to Walt Disney World is: How do I get from Orlando International Airport to my Disney hotel. Here are your options. If your trip to Walt Disney World begins prior to January 1, 2022, and you are staying at a Disney-owned hotel, you are eligible for free Magical Express bus service from the airport to your hotel. Most Magical Express questions are answered in our Magical Express FAQ. There are a few changes, however. Disney no longer automatically collects guests’ luggage for delivery to their hotels. Instead, you must retrieve your luggage yourself at the baggage claim carousel (as you would at any airport) and bring it with you to the Magical Express bus check-in area. The driver will store your bags in the compartment under the bus for transport to the hotel.
TRAVEL
attractionsmagazine.com

New Florida resident offer celebrates the holidays at Walt Disney World

Starting today, a new Florida resident offer for Walt Disney World is available to help guests make the most of their holiday vacation. For a limited time, Florida residents can save up to 20% on rooms this holiday season at Disney Resort hotels for stays on most nights from Dec. 12-24, 2021. This offer can be booked through Dec. 24.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Reveals Video & Photos of Newest Addition at Walt Disney World

Need a dose of cuteness today? Well, look no further! Baby news coming out of Walt Disney World is some of our very favorite to share! From a new Nile hippopotamus calf named “Greta” to a Gorilla troop revealing the name of their new baby gorilla “Ada”, and even the sweet addition of a baby boy Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal… Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is experiencing a wonderful baby overload! We previously shared the exciting news that an adorable endangered species rhino calf was very recently born at Walt Disney World Resort. While we were able to share the single image below, Disney is now revealing a video of the little guy and more adorable photos that have us falling in love!
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
thrillgeek.com

Celebrating Hispanic LatinX Heritage Month at Walt Disney World

From food to music and more there are many ways to celebrate Hispanic LatinX Heritage Month at Walt Disney World. In the theme parks, Miguel and Dante from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” are a part of the golden sculptures coming to the parks as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and you can see them at Epcot. Then head over to the Mexico Pavillion and stop by the Mexico Folk Art Gallery. The pavilion’s San Angel Inn restaurant will showcase San Pascual Award-winning chef, Federico A. Lopez and his menu representing regional Mexican foods from Oct. 1 – Dec 31.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Marvel Magnet and Apple Watch Bands at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Three new Marvel items featuring Iron Man and Spider-Man have arrived at Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. in Magic Kingdom. Iron Man “Invincible” Magnet – $14.99. The Amazing Spider-Man Apple Watch Band – $34.99. Iron Man “Invincible”...
SHOPPING
kennythepirate.com

Win a trip to Walt Disney World…by eating fast food?!

Are you looking forward to Walt Disney World’s upcoming 50th anniversary celebration? Do you wish you could be there and take in all of the magic? You’re going to have to eat some fast food to enter, though!. Walt Disney World turns 50. We are just weeks away from Walt...
TRAVEL
click orlando

Need an enchanting night out? Try this Walt Disney World restaurant

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Citricos at Disney’s beautiful Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is now back open to guests with a newly reimagined look. The Grand Floridian, which is also home to award-winning places like Victoria & Albert’s and the “Beauty and the Beast” inspired Enchanted Rose Lounge, reopened Citricos a few months ago. The restaurant is now shining and shimmering with small hints to Disney’s 2018 film, “Mary Poppins Returns.”
BAY LAKE, FL
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

139K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy