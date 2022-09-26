ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Home Depot skeleton — where to find it and other Halloween decor

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The Home Depot skeleton is one of the most popular Halloween decorations for home owners. Although there are various styles and sizes of this Halloween skeleton, it's the giant-sized 12 ft Home Depot skeleton that sells out the fastest.

In fact, finding it online is already challenging and it's not even October yet. So we've created a guide to help you find 12 foot skeletons not just from Home Depot, but from various online stores. We've also included some other outdoor (and indoor) Halloween decor to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Shop all Halloween decor

12 foot skeleton and more Halloween decor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5Fdz_0bzgoK2T00

12' Pumpkin Head Reaper: $129 @ Home Depot
This massive 12' inflatable grim reaper sports a pumpkin as its head. It also includes bright LED lights to make it look spookier in the dead of night. All materials for setup are included. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1vYE_0bzgoK2T00

8' Skeleton: $349 $249 @ Best Buy
This 8' skeleton features posable arms, a moving jaw, and talks/plays creepy sounds via a plug in. It's now $100 off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6e6x_0bzgoK2T00

T-Rex Inflatable Dinosaur: $54 $45 @ Amazon
Steal the show at any Halloween party with this T-Rex Inflatable Dinosaur costume. The costume is easy to put on and includes a see-through plastic window. It's available in various colors and fits adults 5'3" to 6'2". (There are also smaller sizes for teens and kids). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTrME_0bzgoK2T00

12' Inflatable Ghost: $99 @ Home Depot
This giant inflatable ghost offers the perfect way to greet your trick-or-treaters this year. The 12' tall ghost has short-circuited light effects and uses bright LED lights to conserve energy. It self inflates in seconds and all materials for setup are included. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBCov_0bzgoK2T00

4' Ghosts & Pumpkins Patch: $129 $84 @ Wayfair
This inflatable Ghosts & Pumpkins Patch is designed for your front or backyard. The self-inflating design makes it easy to set up and all lights, ground stakes, and tethers are included. It stands 4' tall. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo0fA_0bzgoK2T00

10' Beetlejuice Airblown Sand Worm: $245 $212 @ Overstock
You don't have to visit the afterlife to see sand worms. This massive 10' sand worm is an exact replica of the sand worms seen in the 1988 movie Beetlejuice. It features an animated tongue that will make your abode the best Halloween house on the block. It includes everything needed for setup. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySp57_0bzgoK2T00

9' Wide Inflatable Spider: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy
Nothing screams Halloween like creepy crawlers and this 9' wide inflatable spider is bound to make the hairs on your arm stand. It includes the blower and stakes to keep it in place. View Deal

For other great offers, browse our Home Depot promo codes page.

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beetlejuice
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Product Goes Viral

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decorations#Skeletons#Home Depot#Amazon
BGR.com

You’ll never want to cook again without this $45 Amazon kitchen tool

There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. You’re really missing out if you haven’t explored the retailer’s kitchen section and checked them out. One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It’s on sale right now for $89 instead of $129, and it’s a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that’s only $32 right now for Prime members.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

JCPenney Has Got Your Holiday with the Top 25 Toys List for 2022

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- This holiday season, JCPenney ’s got your holiday by making it easier for America’s diverse, working families to shop the top gifts of the season with unrivaled product selection and value. There is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than with JCPenney’s annual Top 25 Toys list featuring products that are sure to top millions of wish lists this year, including LEGO®, Disney Collection, Hasbro®, Melissa & Doug®, Barbie® and NERF®. With over 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, JCPenney is a one-stop retailer for the entire family’s holiday shopping needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005430/en/ Barbie Dreamhouse (Photo: Business Wire)
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

Shop this Echo Dot bundle for under $10 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Following up on July’s Prime Day event, Amazon is back again with the Prime Early Access Sale, live on Oct. 10 and 11. One of the promos on offer is a ridiculously well-priced bundle containing an Amazon Echo Dot as well as a month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal. As Amazon breaks it down, that means you get the Echo Dot for 99 cents and Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Walmart
Gear Patrol

A Second Prime Day Is Coming — Here Are the Best Gifts on Amazon to Get a Holiday Head-Start

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here. Another Prime Day is just around the corner (October 11-12), but it's never a bad time to shop deals on Amazon. The online shopping behemoth boasts thousands of rotating daily deals, from sellers you've never heard of to big-name brands like Apple, Levi's, Vitamix and more. But despite the great deals, Amazon is not just a budget option when it comes to gifting. You can just as easily find higher-end items, whether furniture, clothing, appliances, mattresses — the list goes on.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories

If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy