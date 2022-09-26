Home Depot skeleton — where to find it and other Halloween decor

The Home Depot skeleton is one of the most popular Halloween decorations for home owners. Although there are various styles and sizes of this Halloween skeleton, it's the giant-sized 12 ft Home Depot skeleton that sells out the fastest.

In fact, finding it online is already challenging and it's not even October yet. So we've created a guide to help you find 12 foot skeletons not just from Home Depot, but from various online stores. We've also included some other outdoor (and indoor) Halloween decor to get you into the Halloween spirit.

12' Pumpkin Head Reaper: $129 @ Home Depot

This massive 12' inflatable grim reaper sports a pumpkin as its head. It also includes bright LED lights to make it look spookier in the dead of night. All materials for setup are included. View Deal

8' Skeleton: $349 $249 @ Best Buy

This 8' skeleton features posable arms, a moving jaw, and talks/plays creepy sounds via a plug in. It's now $100 off.

T-Rex Inflatable Dinosaur: $54 $45 @ Amazon

Steal the show at any Halloween party with this T-Rex Inflatable Dinosaur costume. The costume is easy to put on and includes a see-through plastic window. It's available in various colors and fits adults 5'3" to 6'2". (There are also smaller sizes for teens and kids). View Deal

12' Inflatable Ghost: $99 @ Home Depot

This giant inflatable ghost offers the perfect way to greet your trick-or-treaters this year. The 12' tall ghost has short-circuited light effects and uses bright LED lights to conserve energy. It self inflates in seconds and all materials for setup are included. View Deal

4' Ghosts & Pumpkins Patch: $129 $84 @ Wayfair

This inflatable Ghosts & Pumpkins Patch is designed for your front or backyard. The self-inflating design makes it easy to set up and all lights, ground stakes, and tethers are included. It stands 4' tall. View Deal

10' Beetlejuice Airblown Sand Worm: $245 $212 @ Overstock

You don't have to visit the afterlife to see sand worms. This massive 10' sand worm is an exact replica of the sand worms seen in the 1988 movie Beetlejuice. It features an animated tongue that will make your abode the best Halloween house on the block. It includes everything needed for setup. View Deal

9' Wide Inflatable Spider: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

Nothing screams Halloween like creepy crawlers and this 9' wide inflatable spider is bound to make the hairs on your arm stand. It includes the blower and stakes to keep it in place. View Deal

