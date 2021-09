The Five Cities Fire Authority announced plans Friday to add a full-time firefighter as a partial remedy to the regular closures of the Oceano station. While Five Cities fire crews were battling the Dixie Fire, the authority shuttered the Oceano station for 10 days noting a lack of funds because Measure A20 failed last year. The proposed tax would have cost property owners $180 per parcel within Oceano, with an increase of 2% a year after that.

OCEANO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO