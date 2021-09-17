Hudsonville man dies after being pinned beneath lawnmower
JAMESTOWN TWP. — An area resident died after being pinned beneath a riding lawnmower in Jamestown Township on Friday. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, to a report of a subject trapped beneath a lawnmower. Investigation at the scene revealed the 74-year-old Hudsonville man was mowing the grass at a private residence when the mower overturned on an embankment.www.hollandsentinel.com
Comments / 0