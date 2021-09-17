CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethton, TN

September is Suicide Prevention Month

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 8 days ago

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020 when 44,834 Americans died from suicide. People should take it seriously and know the warning signs of severe depression and possible suicide attempt and what to do. For those in a crisis situation, emergency care should be sought immediately. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a crisis intervention counselor. Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network can be reached at www.tspn.org.

elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Bryan Health doctors share resources during National Suicide Prevention Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - September marked the beginning of National Suicide Prevention Month and 10/11 spoke with local doctors at Bryan Health on the importance of raising awareness towards the signs of suicide. According to Bryan Health doctors, suicide is the second leading cause of death for kids between the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel 3-12

Suicide survivor and Santa Barbara team up to promote suicide prevention and response during National Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know could use help health experts recommend calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately. The post Suicide survivor and Santa Barbara team up to promote suicide prevention and response during National Suicide Prevention Month appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
myrgv.com

Valley Baptist educating community during National Suicide Prevention Month

Because of the stigmas still associated with mental health, suicide remains a topic that can be difficult to discuss even today as September serves as National Suicide Prevention Month. Such discussions regarding mental health are critical when it comes to recognizing and understanding the warning signs that someone might be...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
unc.edu

National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Graduate Students in UNC School of Education Collaborate in Suicide Prevention

Graduate Students’ Interdisciplinary Work Informs Suicide Prevention and Recovery Efforts. Graduate students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are working to destigmatize and to support suicide prevention awareness to provide better training for the next generation of educators and clinicians in North Carolina and beyond. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month; for families whose child experiences suicidal behaviors—the need for prevention and care goes beyond the month of awareness.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
fortscott.biz

September—Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention month. Suicide isn’t something we associate much with September, nor is it a topic we actively discuss. However, suicide is a troubling public health issue that leaves a lasting impact on families and communities. Between 1999 and 2019, the suicide death rate increased 33%. One...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raccoonvalleyradio.com

National Suicide Prevention Month Spotlights Resources Available in Greene County

September is National Sucidie Prevention Month and one local organization in Greene County has lots of resources to help prevent someone from taking their own life. Greene County Veterans Affairs Director Michael Bierl is with the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition and says the group has partnered with the Veterans Affairs suicide prevention program to create a localized version for the general public.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Florida Phoenix

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. children, even as most avoided serious illness themselves, pediatric experts told Congress on Wednesday. Take, for instance, a young girl from Tennessee named Sophia, whose story was relayed by Dr. Margaret Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University. […] The post Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Jesus
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefreshtoast.com

Smoking Marijuana May Give Users A Speech Impediment

If you find that your speech is altered from time to time, your cannabis use could be to blame. Anyone who has ever been sidelined by high potency cannabis edibles understands that it can sometimes be challenging to carry on a conversation once the THC starts running through the old veins, like Allyson Felix going for the gold. But, hey, most cannabis users understand that pure, unadulterated catatonia can be par for the course.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rates#Attempted Suicide#Suicide Prevention Month#Sacred Harmony#American Indian#Alaska Native#Black Americans#Christians
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pregnant women in Mississippi are being TURNED AWAY by doctors when they go to receive COVID-19 jab over fears it may harm unborn baby

Mississippi health officials are sounding the alarm about some pregnant women being turned away when they go get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are deemed safe and effective for pregnant women, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been urging expectants mothers to receive the shots. However,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
wdrb.com

Study finds unusual illness linked to marijuana use on the rise

(CNN) -- An unusual illness is on the rise in the United States, especially in states that have legalized marijuana, according to a report by CNN. Habitual users of cannabis, including teenagers, are showing up in emergency rooms complaining of severe intestinal distress. "They are writhing, holding their stomach, complaining...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC 4

Swedish family travels to Utah for innovative brain implant

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An 11-year-old girl travels to Utah to become the first European child to receive an innovative brain implant treatment for epilepsy. The young girl, Edith, has been robbed of her childhood due to an ongoing struggle with severe epileptic seizures. Her family says Edith has been sick for over four years now, at one point almost losing her life to an uncontrolled seizure.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy