September is Suicide Prevention Month
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020 when 44,834 Americans died from suicide. People should take it seriously and know the warning signs of severe depression and possible suicide attempt and what to do. For those in a crisis situation, emergency care should be sought immediately. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a crisis intervention counselor. Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network can be reached at www.tspn.org.elizabethton.com
