Florida man used Disney employee iPad to magically skip lines

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are tons of books and blogs telling you how to have a magical Disney World experience, but one Florida man discovered the ultimate travel hack: using an app that lets you skip lines running on a possibly stolen employee iPad (via Gizmodo). According to central Florida’s WESH2 news, 30 year-old Rennan Carletto allegedly did just that in June, by giving himself and a group traveling through the park with him an unauthorized jump to the front of the line.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Park#Central Florida#Wesh2 News#Wptv#Hollywood Studios#Disney World#Wdw News Today#Fastpass Maxpass
