HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few rain showers early Saturday afternoon, things are looking much drier the next few days across Eastern Kentucky. A weak cold front crossed the mountains on Saturday bringing a few showers and clouds to the region, but it is quickly moving on out of town. In its wake, high pressure is building in and that looks to bring us nice and dry weather for the next few days.

HAZARD, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO