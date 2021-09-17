CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Diane Melinda Worthen, 49

Diane Melinda Worthen, 49
LkldNow
LkldNow
 8 days ago

Diane Melinda Worthen was born Thursday April 13, 1972 in Lakeland, FL. to Dimey & Ollie Daniels. She accepted Christ at an early age at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church where the Rev. J. L. Downing was her Pastor. She attended & graduated from Kathleen High School. Later on in life, she was married to the late Jackie Worthen, Sr.. She majored in the health care field and professionally served as a Certified Nursing Assistant where she fulfilled her calling to care for others. She resided in Lakeland until God called His servant home on September 8, 2021.

