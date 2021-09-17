Diane Melinda Worthen, 49

Lucy Irene Smith, 65, died September 3, 2021. Irene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 7, 1956, to the late Franklin Bird Smith and Frances Hazel Thurgood. Irene was an accomplished quilt maker and an award-winning baker. She was the first in her family to attend college, earning her Associate Degree from the University of Utah where she met her husband David by holding his notes for a class as ransom for a date. Irene was a professional secretary, fluent in shorthand, superbly organized, and could type faster than an electric typewriter could process. As a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Irene continued her pioneer heritage with honor, diligently serving the Lord in many capacities throughout her life. Her callings in the church included Sunday School and Primary teacher, Relief Society and Primary President as well as an ordinance worker in the Memphis, TN Temple.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO