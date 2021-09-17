CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Humminbird’s Alabama growth project will add 77 jobs in Eufaula

By Jerry Underwood Made in Alabama
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Humminbird, a leading maker of marine electronics, announced Tuesday it is creating 77 jobs at its plant in Barbour County through an expansion that will help the company meet strong consumer demand for its depth finders. “Humminbird has grown significantly over the last six years and we expect it to...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama home sales increase 3.9% year-over-year in August

Sales: According to the Alabama Association of Realtors, August home sales in the state increased 3.9% year-over-year (Y/Y) from 6,884 to 7,152 closed transactions. Following seasonal trends, sales decreased 5.9% from July. Sales are up 15.3% year-to-date. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report. For all statewide...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, AL
County
Barbour County, AL
State
Alabama State
Eufaula, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama small towns: Greensboro

Alabama has many small towns that are great places to explore on a weekend trip – and Greensboro is certainly on that list. That’s because Greensboro is a small town with a lot of surprises up its sleeve. From a civil rights museum to a historic opera house to one-of-a-kind eateries, shops and charming inns, there are many ways to enjoy your time there.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Grants support habitat restoration in Alabama

Two recently awarded grants will help support habitat protection and restoration along two important Alabama rivers. The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program will provide conservation grants to the South Alabama Land Trust (SALT) and the Little River Waterkeeper to support their efforts to protect and enhance portions of the Fish River in Baldwin County and the Little River watershed in northeast Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maurice Scott of Huntsville

“Live the life you think you can. You may say something, you may even hope for something, but what you actually think that you can do, you can actually do. I had this book that my mom gave me when I was in college. It was called “The Magic of Thinking Big.” It asked to give yourself a reason why you can, then a reason why you can’t. Automatically, your mind shifts in whatever direction that you point it in. That is really based on a fundamental belief about something:  Do you actually believe it? We lived in abject poverty. I’m one of eight. At times, we were homeless. It seemed like it was prevalent in everything that we did, everything that we were. Overcoming poverty was a life goal. Helping other people find a way out is like putting a ladder in the hole. Most people get out and they are off to the races. The beauty of life to me is when someone is pursuing something that they love. I love it. Every single day.” – Maurice Scott of Huntsville.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Packard
Alabama NewsCenter

This city’s growth is a pattern for Alabama

The people in Valley, Alabama, have a lot of reasons to smile. “I’m very proud of how far we’ve come,” said Valley Mayor Leonard Riley. “I’m just proud of our community and that we’re growing.”. Pride and growth was hard to find here 13 years ago. In May 2008 the...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Canada’s Li-Cycle plans EV battery recycling facility in Alabama

Canada-based Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, plans to build a recycling facility near the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in Tuscaloosa County, providing new capabilities within Alabama’s auto industry. The Tuscaloosa location will become Li-Cycle’s fourth lithium-ion battery recycling facility in North America. The Alabama Spoke...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

This program is helping Alabamians find jobs

Tamika Turner got excited when she discovered the Apprenticeship Readiness Program (ARP) offered by North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) at Bishop State Community College. “I was online one day and just looking, and they had an apprenticeship program, so I applied for it and they called me back,” Turner...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Mostly cloudy, showery weather for Alabama through the weekend

James Spann forecasts more wet weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling early this morning over parts of east and south Alabama; otherwise the sky is cloudy with temperatures between 68 and 72 degrees. Much like Wednesday, clouds will cover most of Alabama through the day with a few periods of rain likely along with a rumble of thunder or two. The heaviest rain will be near the Gulf Coast; a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Mobile, Baldwin, Washington and Escambia counties; some communities there received more than 5 inches of rain Wednesday. Temperatures won’t get out of the 70s today because of clouds and showers.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Alabama NewsCenter

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech announces 2021 class

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator today announced its second class of startups selected to participate in the 2021 program. Ten startup companies from eight states and Canada make up the class, with the intensive, 13-week program beginning this week. The companies specialize in technologies and business models to enhance the future...
BUSINESS
Alabama NewsCenter

Phone scammers at it again in Alabama

Scammers are at it again, calling Alabama Power customers and falsely demanding immediate payment of an overdue electric bill and threatening that service will be cut – something Alabama Power never does. In the latest variation of this old scam, the bogus caller asks for a customer’s bank or credit...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Wet pattern for Alabama for the rest of the week

James Spann forecasts a wet period for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. UNSETTLED WEATHER AHEAD: Deep tropical moisture will be pulled into Alabama over the next few days, setting the stage for relatively wet weather. We have rain on radar early this morning over parts of west and south Alabama, and showers are likely statewide later today and tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high between 78 and 82 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabamians support communities and businesses recovering from Hurricane Ida

Cleanup continues after Hurricane Ida struck the Louisiana coastline with Category 4 winds that left parts of the state with a lack of water, flooded neighborhoods, severely damaged homes and businesses, massive power outages and fuel shortages. The water infrastructure was badly damaged, and treatment plants were without electricity, leaving communities with a shortage of drinking water.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy