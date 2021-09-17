CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Deborah Shatto, 66

By Funeral home named below
 8 days ago

Deborah Shatto, age 66 of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Debbie was a truly wonderful woman. She loved animals of all kinds (particularly horses), enjoyed spending time outside gardening, and never passed up a trip to the beach. Most of all, she loved her family dearly and cherished every moment she spent with loved ones.

