Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD breaks ground on new facility

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville will be breaking ground on a new Maintenance & Storage Building next week. Director Errol Hada says the groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at noon at the Lighthouse, 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard. Hada said they are looking forward to this opportunity to expand and become more efficient as they minister to people in the community.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO