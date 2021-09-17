CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD breaks ground on new facility

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new facility will be used for maintenance, technology, child nutrition and more.

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

Related
downriversundaytimes.com

Anderson HS breaks ground for new pool

SOUTHGATE – School and city officials broke ground at Southgate Anderson High School Aug. 5 for a new indoor pool and weight room, as part of a 2020 voter-approved school bond renewal. The $60 million bond allocates $14.5 million for fitness and fine arts upgrades, which includes replacing the current...
SOUTHGATE, MI
epcan.com

District 8 breaks ground on new Trojan Arena

Fountain-Fort Carson High School students and staff joined district officials to break ground on the new Trojan Arena. Located off Jimmy Camp Road, behind and east of the District's Administration Office and the FFCHS baseball fields, the arena will feature far greater capacity for sporting events, as well as concession areas, the Trojan Store, and other student programs. The arena is set to open in the fall of 2023.
FOUNTAIN, CO
WDBJ7.com

City of Roanoke & Valley Metro break ground on new transit facility

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The corner of Salem and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke right in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, will soon be home to Roanoke’s newest transit facility. Kevin Price, the general manager at Valley Metro, says transit projects like this have been catalysts for development.
ROANOKE, VA
themonitor.net

Tool breaks ground for new senior community

The City of Tool proudly gathers together for a groundbreaking of the new senior community located just south of City Hall Sept. 16. Pictured are Chair of the Cedar Creek Lake Chamber of Commerce Tool/Seven Points/Kemp Chapter Derrick Hoelscher (from left), Tool Police Chief Reid Rossman, Council Member Gary Sesito, Council Member Summer Harrison and Council Member Mike Dumont. Pictured in front is Council Member Michael Fladmark, Project Manager for Hamilton Builders General Contractor for Four Corners Development Company Justin Paris, P.E., City of Tool Maintenance Frank Martin, Mayor Tawnya Austin and City Administrator Makenzie Lyons.
TOOL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Child Nutrition#Pecos Barstow Toyah Isd#Vlk Architects#Btc#Pbtisd
kotatv.com

Rapid City Crisis Stabilization Center to break ground this fall, a behavioral health facility for the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County Sherriff’s Office has been looking to fund a Crisis Stabilization Unit in Rapid City. In October of 2020, the cost of building was projected at four and a half million dollars. With increased prices nationally and locally, that number is now just over six point million, causing the Sherriff’s Office to seek additional help.
RAPID CITY, SD
bartlesvilleradio.com

Lighthouse to Break Ground for New Maintenance Building

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville will be breaking ground on a new Maintenance & Storage Building next week. Director Errol Hada says the groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at noon at the Lighthouse, 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard. Hada said they are looking forward to this opportunity to expand and become more efficient as they minister to people in the community.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Circleville Herald

Westfall breaks ground on new building

WILLIAMSPORT — It’s the start of something new at Westfall Local School District as ground has officially been broken on their new building as part of a district renovation project. District leadership and community partners came together to celebrate the event last week following the approval from voters on the...
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mandan Breaking Ground On New Schools

(Mandan, ND) -- Construction is set to get underway for two new Mandan Public Schools buildings. A groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary school and a new high school is set to take place Monday afternoon at the high school site. Residents overwhelmingly approved an 84-million-dollar bond in April to...
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
wlds.com

Carrollton Breaks Ground On New Water Tower

The City of Carrollton broke ground on a new two-year long process last Friday. Local dignitaries gathered on Carrollton’s west end for a ground breaking ceremony at the site of where a new water tower will be constructed. The site is near the current FS plant on the city’s west...
CARROLLTON, IL
mainstreetnews.com

Officials break ground on new Barrow elementary school

A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted by the Barrow County School System on Sept. 16, marking the start of construction for the district’s 10th pre-K through fifth-grade elementary school. Scheduled to open in August 2023, the new school, which has the working title “Barrow Innovation Campus Elementary School,” is intended to...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
southernminn.com

New housing development breaks ground

Johnson-Reiland Builders & Remodelers held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 4 for the Bluff View housing development located in the southeastern part of the city. The event had a food truck compliments of the developer and a unique “Back to the Future” skit. The skit featured a replica time machine car complete with flux capacitor and date displays and actors portraying the title characters from the movie. People were able to take photos with the actors and sit in the car.
NORTHFIELD, MN
cbs2iowa.com

Solon Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station

On Thursday the Solon Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station for the city after more than three years of fundraising. The Solon Fire Department has been in the current fire station since 1959 and was in need up upgrades since the town has grown. 1,300 hundred people...
SOLON, IA
Log Cabin Democrat

New business breaks ground at Cantrell Field

A groundbreaking Sept. 10 marked the start of a new business located at the Conway airport. The business, Conway Aviation, broke ground on a 10,000-square-foot hangar. The business will provide aircraft inspection and repair as an FAA-certified repair station, as well as a full-service avionics shop. Announcement of the avionics provision as part of the services offered was part of the groundbreaking events, as a partnership of Conway Aviation with ABS Avionics. (“Avionics” are an aircraft’s electronic navigation and communication equipment.)
CONWAY, AR
Johnson City Press

Johnson City breaks ground on new water and sewer service complex

Johnson City broke ground Thursday on its new water and sewer service center complex, a 24-acre property at 2250 Eddie Williams Road that will include an office building, warehouse, repair garage/machine shop, seasonal storage building, wash bay and covered materials storage building. The new complex will replace the existing one...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KTBS

Wadley breaks ground on new $277 M hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas - New building, same commitment was the theme of Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony for the brand-new Wadley Regional Medical Center. The nearly 400,000 square-foot medical campus will be built on the northwest side of town with close access to Interstate 30. Steward Health Care officials joined a large gathering...
TEXARKANA, TX
Pleasanton Weekly

Las Positas College breaks ground on new Measure A projects

Buildings will feature classrooms, labs, faculty offices, among other facilities. Las Positas College marked the start of construction on three new academic buildings with an in-person ceremony on campus last Friday. The school will soon have an academic support and office building, public safety complex (PSC)/advanced manufacturing and transportation (AMT)...
PLEASANTON, CA
Herald Tribune

Senior-living facility breaks ground in Wellen Park

Ryan Companies US Inc. broke ground on a 192-unit senior-living facility called Grand Living at Wellen Parkin in southern Sarasota County. The 235,267-square-foot facility will be located in the master-planned community of Wellen Park that recently began construction on a new downtown area with a mix of commercial uses. “We...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
nwahomepage.com

Washington County breaks ground on veteran’s housing facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County leaders took Saturday to break ground on a new veteran’s housing facility called Patriot Park. The goal is to continue to fight the homeless veteran problem in Northwest Arkansas. Washington County Judge Joseph Wood says he’s excited to be able to provide this service...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
nwaonline.com

Camp Siloam breaks ground on new bunkhouse

On Thursday, members of the city, the Camp Siloam board of directors and Chamber of Commerce were present for the groundbreaking ceremony for a new bunkhouse which replaces a 120-bed bunkhouse lost during the tornado on Oct. 20, 2019. "This new bunkhouse will be remembered as an example of God's faithfulness," said Camp Siloam's Executive Director Jason Wilkie. "We have come through a lot in the last 24 months." Attendees included City Administrator Phillip Patterson; Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Arthur Hulbert; City Director Mindy Hunt; Communications Manager Holland Hayden and Chamber Director of Community Development Lindsey Taylor.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
Plumas County News

Plumas Charter School breaks ground on Quincy facility

After six years of anticipation Plumas Charter School broke ground on its new facility site in August. Located at 1425 E. Main Street in Quincy, the property is bordered by the Caltrans yard to the right, Pioneer Park to the back, and the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds at the back as well. When completed, the building will serve TK-12th grade Quincy students as well as the school’s main office staff.
QUINCY, CA
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy