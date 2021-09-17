Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD breaks ground on new facility

The City of Tool proudly gathers together for a groundbreaking of the new senior community located just south of City Hall Sept. 16. Pictured are Chair of the Cedar Creek Lake Chamber of Commerce Tool/Seven Points/Kemp Chapter Derrick Hoelscher (from left), Tool Police Chief Reid Rossman, Council Member Gary Sesito, Council Member Summer Harrison and Council Member Mike Dumont. Pictured in front is Council Member Michael Fladmark, Project Manager for Hamilton Builders General Contractor for Four Corners Development Company Justin Paris, P.E., City of Tool Maintenance Frank Martin, Mayor Tawnya Austin and City Administrator Makenzie Lyons.
