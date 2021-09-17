CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Lindsie Chrisley Divorce Settlement Details

By Joann
 8 days ago
Lindsie Chrisley’s divorce details reveal that the Coffee Convos‘ podcast host may not receive everything she wants in her split from husband Will Campbell. Divorce papers obtained by publication reveal that Campbell’s response to the divorce filing on August 25 was unfavorable. However, Will claims that he feels that both he and Chrisley are ‘capable of earning an amount sufficient to contribute to the support and supply adequate health and dental insurance for their son.

